GEORGETOWN -- As silly and redundant as it may be to mention, it's hard to score in any sport if you don't have possession of the ball.
The Newburyport girls lacrosse team, however, doesn't have that problem.
Led by junior Anna Affolter, as well as sophomores Rita Cahalane and Olivia McDonald in the circle around her, the Clippers have won about 80% of the draws they've taken this spring. And that was again the case on a cold, rainy Monday afternoon, as the Clippers won the first seven draws of the game and scored each time on their way to an eventual 20-6 win over Georgetown.
"Win the draw, rule the world!" said Affolter, a returning Daily News All-Star. "Every draw counts, especially because it gives you the first chance on offense. If you don't win the draw, the defense has to come up with a big stop."
After winning the opening draw, Affolter came right down and scored in less than 45 seconds of game action. It was her first of three goals on the day, and set the tone early for the Clippers (8-1). Sophomore Lilly Pons scored three of her five total goals shortly after, and a McDonald strike made it 5-0 Newburyport just five minutes in.
Affolter followed with another draw win and another goal, and a lightning-quick tally right after from Cahalane made it 7-0 in a blink.
"The draw is huge," said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. "Having 80% possession is huge. It allows us to get down and set up our offense, and usually it produces goals. As a team, our draw unit is pretty strong. And then, defensively, we're really lucky to have a great goalie in Kate (Keller). And the girls who play in front of her work really hard to have good individual defense, which leads to good team defense."
Junior Izzy Rosa and freshman Reese Bromby scored to push the lead to 9-0 before Georgetown (3-7) was able to get on the board. Lyla Schneider found the back of the net for the Royals, but Bromby had an immediate response on the other end. Goals from Cahalane and Pons before the buzzer gave the Clippers a 12-1 lead at halftime.
"I was proud of how they played today," said Batchelder. "I thought we had some really pretty offensive plays, and many of our goals came with an assist."
Newburyport pushed the lead to 15-1 before Georgetown scored on a Mary Surette goal.
While it was a running clock for the second half, the Royals didn't quit. And the team started to find its groove offensively over the game's final five minutes. Surette finished with three goals, and both Schneider and Molly Giguere scored to make it a 20-6 final.
"We have to work on the anticipation of the game," said Georgetown coach Jessica Upton. "We have to work on getting mentally prepared, not just physically, and knowing how we play, and how we can continue to play our game no matter who we're against. When we see Newburyport on the schedule, they think, 'Oh, we've got the No. 1 team in the league, we're just going to watch them play their game and be spectators.' But I think in the second half we came out and actually started to play our game. And, we may have waited until the last five minutes, but we started to make some plays."
Bromby, Affolter and McDonald each had three goals to go along with Pons' five, and senior co-captain Emily Fuller had a goal and four assists. And only a sophomore as well, Keller was strong again in net with seven saves.
Newburyport has won its seven CAL contests by an averaged of 13.7 goals per game.
"We've been working really well together," said Affolter. "Our team chemistry has been awesome. It's been a huge team aspect all year. Our transitions have been so good and clean, and it all starts with our defense, expecially our goalie, Kate. It's just been a huge team effort."
Newburyport 20, Georgetown 6
Goals: N — Lilly Pons 5, Reese Bromby 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Anna Affolter 3, Emily Fuller, Rita Cahalane, Avery Tahnk, Izzy Rosa, Maddie Heath; G — Mary Surette 3, Lyla Schneider 2, Molly Giguere
Assists: N — Fuller 4, Pons 2, Whitney Kelsey, Brela Pavao, Tahnk, Rosa, McDonald, Affolter, Heath, Bromby; G — Surette 3, Giguere
Saves: N — Kate Keller 7; G — Alex Solopoulos 3
Newburyport (8-1): 12 8 — 20
Georgetown (3-7): 1 5 — 6
