Ready or not, it's Tua time for the Dolphins  

From afar, it has a bad look.
The Miami Dolphins, playing their best football in over a decade and having a legitimate chance to compete for an AFC East Division title with Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the way, made a surprising announcement on Tuesday.
Fitzpatrick, nicknamed “Fitz-magic” for his recent play as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, is being replaced.
Basically, it’s Tua time.
Oh yeah, one other thing … Ready or not.
There has been a little controversy about Fitzpatrick’s demotion.
Quite frankly, he has played pretty well, particularly lately while the Dolphins have won three of their last four games. He has eight touchdown passes and four interceptions over the month-long stretch.
Better yet, he has completed 74 percent of his passes over the 3-1 run, 14 percentage points above his career average of 60.2.
But let’s be honest, he was a table-setter. Head coach Brian Flores knew it. Dolphins fans knew it. Tua Tagovailoa knew it. And, most of all, Fitzpatrick knew it.
Tua was drafted fifth overall. Guys drafted in the top 10 are supposed to play their rookie seasons, sooner rather than later.
The poignant photo of Tua sitting alone on the 15-yard yard line in the empty stadium after Sunday’s impressive 24-zip win over the New York Jets now comes into focus.
He was told last week that his time had come. You will be the starting quarterback, and hopefully the “franchise” quarterback of the Dolphins going forward.
Tua is intriguing. While his game appears to be suited to the current trend of athletic, mobile quarterbacks, he looks more like an oldie-but-goodie in Steve Young.
Tua, like Young, is a smallish, athletic lefty who likes to rollout to the left side and throw bullets to moving or stationary receivers.
Like Young, he will run the ball, but not as often you would think. In 32 games at Alabama, he tallied only 340 yards rushing.
Tua is a passer.
The only question is how good of a passer? Playing at Alabama, with running backs like Josh Jacobs, now starring with the Las Vegas Raiders, opens up lots of space downfield.
Alabama was 22-2 with Tua the lead guy. He was magical off the bench in the second half of the national championship win over Georgia in January of 2018. He was not so good a year later in the loss to Clemson.
But he completed 69 percent of his passes, most of which were of the intermediate variety.
The best part of this planned announcement is that Tua has two weeks to prepare for the Dolphins game against the L.A. Rams in Fort Lauderdale.
That’s nearly two weeks of getting all of the snaps in practice, which he will need to figure a way to “control” one of the best defensive lineman of his generation in Aaron Donald.
Fitzpatrick, unlike a lot of other quarterbacks in his position, will handle it like a pro. As noted before, he knew what he was getting into in 2020 when Tua was drafted by the Dolphins six months ago.
It’s time for Tua to take the keys of the franchise and start driving it.
As for the 2020 season and AFC East title? It’s still possible, but it’s really collateral damage.
Tua in 2021 will be better for playing now, getting through the physical and mental aches and pains.
Bill Burt can be reached by email at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.