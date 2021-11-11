The recent history is rather impressive, and certainly speaks for itself, when it comes to the Mashpee football program.
Four state titles from 2011-17, with the program famously going on a three-peat between Division 4 (2016), Division 6 (2015) and Division 7 (2017) just a few years ago. But while Amesbury is certainly respectful of state football history, come Friday night, the Indians aren’t going to be asking to look at Mashpee’s trophy case.
It’ll be all about trying to win a football game.
“Oh yeah we’re fully aware of their history,” said Amesbury junior outside linebacker and tight end Damien Capone. “They’re a great team and a great program. But (the championships) are in the past. It was a different team back then and it’s a different team now.
“It’ll be a challenging game but I think we’re ready for it.”
Second-seeded Amesbury (7-1) will be the home team and the “favorites” come kickoff from Landry Stadium for the Division 7 quarterfinals at 7 p.m. But the Indians know what type of challenge Mashpee (7-2) is going to bring.
The Falcons are led by dual-threat QB Brady Johnston, who had 220 total yards and four TDs in his team’s 41-13 first-round win over Blue Hills. His favorite target is 6-foot-3 receiver Danny Mitchell, who caught an 86-yard touchdown last week, but the Falcons are also equally adept at running the ball.
“They’re a program very much like us that commits to what they do well,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “But we feel good about the matchup. We’re a No. 2 seed for a reason. We’ve played a tough schedule and we’ll be ready.”
Amesbury breezed past East Boston in their first-round game, 50-14, last week, and that was with top running back Henry O’Neill sidelined with a hairline fracture in his leg. and unfortunately, all signs are pointing to the star junior being out again Friday night.
But the run-heavy Indians still have three solid backs with senior Shea Cucinotta and juniors Nick Marden and Luke Arsenault — the latter of whom has seven total touchdowns over the last two weeks — who will share the load.
And with rain in the forecast, the grass at Landry may get a little sloppy.
“That’s the thing that jumps out to you about (Mashpee) is their success, their championship level,” said McQueen. “For us, we feel that no matter who we match up against, if we play a clean game, we’ll be in it.
“If we can run the ball and stop the run, we always feel like that’s a recipe for us to win games. and we’re expecting some sloppy field conditions, but we’ve got a bunch of dogs who love to get dirty.
“I think it’s going to be a hard-nosed, run the ball game.”
Linemen Devin Gannon and Tony D’Arcangelo will try to spearhead Amesbury’s rushing attack, while Capone, Arsenault and QB/safety Drew MacDonald will try to force turnovers on the defensive end.
“That’s going to be the key, turnovers,” said Capone. “We’ve been working on ball-security all week. So if we can force a couple turnovers and hold on to the ball we’ll be in good shape.”
Friday night’s winner will move on to the state semifinal to play either Hamilton-Wenham or Cohasset.
And whoever that ends up being will have earned it.
The Indians believed all season that they could get to this point, and now they’re hoping to make their mark against what’s been one of the state’s premier programs.
“We knew we had the talent from the beginning to be here, honestly,” said Capone. “I think we’re feeling great heading into it. I think we worked out a great scheme for this game, and we’ll be ready to go.”
Football Picks
Friday’s Game
No. 5 Old Rochester (7-2) at No. 4 Pentucket (7-2): It’ll be a long bus ride up from the South Shore for Old Rochester, which beat Northeast Metro, 26-6, in the first round. Here’s a stat: Old Rochester is 7-0 in games it scores more than 25 points this fall, and 0-2 when it scores less. Pentucket has scored more than 25 points only twice, but has relied on its defense all season. Besides the one hiccup against Amesbury in which it allowed 44, Pentucket has held each of its other opponents to 20 points (once, North Reading) and under (7 times).
Prediction: Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14
No. 7 Mashpee (7-2) at No. 2 Amesbury (7-1): Mashpee was a game away from going to the Super Bowl in 2019, and is perennially strong. The Falcons are led by dual-threat QB Brady Johnston, who had 220 total yards and four TDs in his team’s 41-13 first-round win over Blue Hills. The Indians are playing some great football, but this will be a test. I think the home team holds on late.
Prediction: Amesbury 30, Mashpee 24
