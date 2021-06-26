Graham Stedfast and Reilly Gagnon have long secured their legacies as two of the greatest track performers to ever come through Triton Regional High School, but this weekend the two delivered the exclamation point on their remarkable careers at the MIAA All-State Track and Field Championships.
Stedfast and Gagnon both finished in the top five of their respective events, with Stedfast smashing his own school record in the 800 to place third overall (1:55.68) while Gagnon ran a personal best to take fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:55.68). Gagnon also placed 17th in the long jump (20-1 1/4) and teammate Sarah Harrington ran in the 2-mile (23rd, 12:28.64).
The Triton stars were joined on the podium by a pair of record-breaking relay teams, with the Pentucket girls 4x100 relay team of Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens and Reese Gallant taking fourth with a school record time of 49.69 while the Newburyport boys 4x400 relay team of Will Acquaviva, TJ Carleo, Ethan Downs and Trevor Ward took fifth, also setting a school record time of 3:27.09.
Among the other top performers, Newburyport's Grayson Fowler wrapped up his outstanding debut season in the high jump with a seventh place finish (6-2), Ward competed in the triple jump (9th, 42-8) and 200 (14th, 23.11) and Hailey LaRosa placed 21st in the mile (5:25.93).
For Pentucket, Emily Rubio competed in the high jump (11th, 5-0), long jump (15th, 16-9) and 400 hurdles (22nd, 1:10.20), Sabrina Campbell was 14th in the 200 (26.43), Syeira Campbell was 15th in the 400 (59.65), Gallant took 15th in the 100-meter dash (12.89), Dickens was 15th in the triple jump (33-4 1/2) and Phoebe Rubio was 17th in the mile (5:19.54).
Amesbury's top performer was Max LaPointe, who placed eighth in the discus (141-0). Ben Ayotte (21st, 19-1) and Brady Dore (23rd, 18-6 1/2) both competed in the long jump, and Ethan Rowe took 21st in the 400 hurdles (1:02.32) and Nixie Raymond was 25th in the 100 (13.13).
Overall Acton-Boxborough won the boys team title with 47 points and Westford Academy took the girls title with 40.5 points. The best performance of the weekend came courtesy of Central Catholic superstar Katherine Duren, who broke the Massachusetts record in the 100 hurdles held by former Triton star Deanna Latham.
Duren won the All-State title with an outrageous time of 13.72, blowing away second-place Katelyn Gorgenyi of North Reading by more than half a second. That time was also 0.19 faster than Latham, who set the old mark in 2010 before going on to become an All-American track star at the University of Wisconsin.
MIAA All-State Meet
Boys Results
Team scores (80 teams scored): 1. Acton-Boxborough 47, 2. Stoughton 37, 2. St. John's Prep 37, 4. Newton North 34, 4. Lincoln-Sudbury ... T24. Triton 10, T38. Newburyport 6, T73. Amesbury 1
Area placers:
High jump: 7. Grayson Fowler (N) 6-2; Discus: 8. Max LaPointe (A) 141-0; 800: 3. Graham Stedfast (T) 1:55.68; 400 hurdles: 5. Reilly Gagnon (T) 56.31; 4x400 relay: 5. Newburyport (Will Acquaviva, TJ Carleo, Ethan Downs, Trevor Ward) 3:27.09
Girls Results
Team scores (81 teams scored): 1. Westford Academy 40.5, 2. Wellesley 34, 3. Concord-Carlisle 31, 4. Newton North 28.5, 5. Lexington 27 ... T47. Pentucket 5
Area placers:
4x100 relay: 4. Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens, Reese Gallant) 49.69
