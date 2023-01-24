Consider this Part 3 of a series that began to give everyone in the area an update on where each of our local high school teams stand.
In previous articles we’ve taken a look at Newburyport and Triton, and today we’re moving a tiny bit farther north to check out what Amesbury has been up to. Spoiler alert, in its first sports season under its brand new nickname, it’s been a pretty solid winter so far for the Red Hawks.
There was also the release of the latest MIAA statewide power rankings on Tuesday, so that works out quite well with truly getting a gauge on what these teams need to do over the second half of the regular season.
So lets dive into it.
As always, we’ll be going in the alphabetical order of how the winter sports appear on the MAScores website. Records of each team are also current through Monday’s (1/23) action.
Boys Basketball
There are positives and negatives when it comes to the boys basketball team.
For starters, it would stand to reason that with 1,000-point scorer Cam Keliher having graduated out and moved on to Endicott College, Amesbury might struggle out of the gate to find that replacement offense. That unfortunately has played itself out, as the Red Hawks (1-10) are the third-lowest scoring team in the entire CAL at 47.2 points per game.
And at No. 44 in the latest Division 4 poll, the team has some work to do.
But all hope is not lost, and some of those stats may be a tad misleading.
Amesbury has had its share of close setbacks, with examples including a two-point loss to Woburn, a four-point loss to Triton, a six-point loss to Hamilton-Wenham and an eight-point loss to Ipswich. Flip just half of those, and the team is in a much better spot and starting to sniff getting close to that top-32.
But some new faces are starting to shine.
Freshmen Parker Delong (8.6 ppg) and Justin Dube (7.8 ppg) have stepped in and contributed right away, and juniors Othmane Missaoui (7.3 ppg) and Nico Cox (5.4 ppg) have been steady presences all season. With a full roster back in the fold including Matt Heidt and Nick Marden, the Red Hawks have the time to find some wins — starting Tuesday night against Pentucket.
Girls Basketball
It’s a tough ask for any team to have to follow up a state championship run.
Add in the fact that the program’s top-four scorers all graduated out, and that the team is under a new coach with a new system, and you could understand that there may be some lumps taken the following year.
That’s been the case with the Red Hawks (0-12), but there is a ton of promise with this team.
For starters, senior Sami Kimball is having a solid season in a much-expanded role from a year ago, averaging a team-high 8.0 points per game. Juniors Izzy Levassuer (5.5 ppg) and Cali Catarius (3.0 ppg) have improved drastically, sophomore Eli Marden (5.8 ppg) has grown into the team’s steady point guard and freshman Daragh Bentley (4.3 ppg) is a bright young star in the CAL.
And the Red Hawks have been much improved of late.
Against Essex Tech back at the beginning of the month, the team only lost by three (26-23). Then there was a one-point loss against Hamilton-Wenham, a seven-point loss to Ipswich and a game against Triton that the team was in the entire way, but ultimately let go due to turnovers.
The breakthrough will come soon.
Boys Hockey
One of the best stories in the entire area this winter.
Two years ago, the program chose to opt out of playing in the pandemic-shortened season. Last year, the team made its triumphant return with some unexpected success, actually qualifying for the Division 4 state tournament.
Now this winter, the Red Hawks (6-2-0) are leading the CAL Baker division and are already just one victory shy of tying their win total from a year ago.
And at No. 14 in the latest Division 4 power ranking, a playoff game on home ice may be awaiting.
So how is Amesbury doing this?
Well, it definitely starts in the net with the solid 1-2 punch of Tyler Bartniski and Trey Marcotte, who both have a goals-against-average of under 2.75. Joey Duggan is tied for fourth in the area with 6 goals, and the Red Hawks have also received consistent offense from Bodie Marcotte (3g, 4a), Matt Venturi (3g, 4a), Hunter Belisle (5g, 2a) and Brady Burnham (2g, 3a).
A good test will be when Amesbury travels to play Newburyport on Feb. 8. Last winter, the Red Hawks earned their first non-loss against the Clippers (a 2-2 tie) in over a decade.
Indoor Track
It’s been an excellent season for both the boys and girls indoor track teams.
For starters, both are an undefeated 3-0 heading into Tuesday’s final meet of the regular season against Ipswich. With a win, each program will claim its second straight CAL Baker title.
However on the boys side, the program accomplished a first by winning its first ever Division 5 State Relay championship over the weekend. Junior Michael Sanchez is the fastest sprinter in the area (6.78, 55-meter) and has three of the top-5 area times in the 300 (36.45, pr), Andre Bailin has the second-fastest time in the 2-Mile (10:40.09), Max Sanchez has the second-best long jump (20-1.75) and Aiden Donovan has the top-3 throws in the shot put (45-10, pr).
For the girls, adding a second straight CAL Baker title would be another feather in the cap for what has been an incredibly successful program over the years.
Alexis LeBlanc is the team’s only area leader in an event, having the fourth- and fifth-best throws in the shot put (26-7.50, pr). But the Red Hawks have received contributions from a handful of talented athletes. Bayleigh Shanahan has excelled in the dash and the 300, Meagan McAndrews has won the 600 in every meet while competing in the hurdles along with Lidya Belanger, and Sarah Burdick, Anna Tessmer, Abby Morin and Cambyr Sullivan have taken care of the distance events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.