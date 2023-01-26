BYFIELD — When Triton wrestling captains Ashton Wonson, Tony Sforza and Douglas Aylward walked in for the first day of practice last month, they saw a lot of new — and young — faces surrounding the mat.
Which, in some respects, was to be expected.
After losing a talented senior class from a year ago that included Tori Orender, Alexis Montes, Dylan Merrill and Zander Rolfe, the Vikings knew they were going to have some weight classes to fill this winter.
And to the credit of those younger pieces, they’ve filled in swimmingly.
Take Thursday night for example, when a red-hot Triton squad put together another solid day on the mat to earn a 47-30 victory over CAL/NEC rival Pentucket/Newburyport. Sophomore’s Boston Record (126), Amir Alami (152) and Nolan Merrill (170) all won via pin, while junior Lucas Bistany added a major decision victory (18-1) at 138 to help the Vikings improve to 13-2 on the year and 7-1 in league competition.
“When we walked into the season, we knew we had a bunch of young guys and that we were going to have to lead by example,” said Wonson. “We had to show them how to preserve the ‘Triton Way,’ show them what it takes to compete and to have the proper mindset heading into each match.”
But all season, the Vikings have been relying on those three captains.
Wonson, Aylward and Sforza have all been dominant in CAL/NEC action, and in fact Wonson has only one loss on the entire season to Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan — the No. 1-ranked 220-pounder in the state. The Panthers were a bit thin in the upper weights on Thursday, and ended up forfeiting those matches at 182, 220 and heavyweight to Triton’s “Big 3.”
But more so than their on-mat dominance, the Vikings have cherished their captain’s leadership even more.
“I mean, (Pentucket) forfeited those matches,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “So that shows you the respect they’re commanding in the league. They’ve been invaluable. We only have three seniors, and these guys are a bunch of young pups out there. So having those three as captains and leaders for the young guys has just been invaluable. You could almost count on them winning every single dual meet.”
Wonson expanded upon that idea.
“It really just starts in the weight room, with all of the conditioning and hard work we’ve put in there,” he said. “We have the mindset that we’re going to be the tougher team, and that’s what wins us all of these matches. We do it all as a team.”
But getting back to Thursday, the “Match of the Day” was certainly Alami at 152.
The sophomore got off to a rough start in the first period, and trailed Pentucket’s Daniel Ciraco, 8-2, after two minutes. That deficit grew to 13-6 in the second period after a takedown and reversal by Ciraco, but refusing to quit, Alami got a reversal which led to a pin in 3:22.
The result got the Viking sideline fired up, and — at the time — put the team back up in the match, 24-23.
“It’s always a rivalry meet so the matches are going to be tight,” said McElligott. “I thought Amir Alami, our 152-pounder, was definitely the match of the day. Him and their guy are right about the same, it ended up being a back-and-forth match, but he’s been coming on lately and that was the match that really swung it for us. Even sophomore Nolan Merrill wrestling their kid who’s either a junior or senior. Nolan’s been coming on, he’s won like six matches in a row, so some of these guys are starting to turn it on at the right time.”
Pentucket got wins from Gabriel Percival at 106 (9-3 dec.), Tanner Kamuda at 120 (5-2, dec.), Lucien Parenteau at 132 (pin, 4:22), Trevor Kamuda at 145 (pin, :52), Adam Newman at 160 (pin, 3:46) and Mason Skinner at 195 (pin, 4:22).
Triton 47, Pentucket 30
Local winners:
106: Gabriel Percival (P) over Nicholas Rigol (T), dec. 9-3; 113: Sam Imlach (T) forfeit; 120: Tanner Kamuda (P) over Alex Sabino (T), dec. 5-2; 126: Boston Record (T) over Karsyn Otero (P), pin 1:52; 132: Lucien Parenteau (P) over Ashton Mace (T), pin 4:22; 138: Lucas Bistany (T) over Brody White (P) dec. 18-1; 145: Trevor Kamuda (P) over Jordan Ortiz (T), pin :52; 152: Amir Alami (T) over Daniel Ciraco (P), pin 3:22; 160: Adam Newman (P) over Anthony Navaroli (T), pin 3:46; 170: Nolan Merrill (T) over Dylan Gately (P), pin 2:28; 182: Douglas Aylward (T) forfeit; 195: Mason Skinner (P) over Nick Serino (T), pin 4:22; 220: Ashton Wonson (T) forfeit; HVY: Tony Sforza (T) forfeit
Records: Triton 13-2
