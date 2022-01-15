WEST NEWBURY -- There are many aspects of the Pentucket girls basketball program that have kept it competing at an elite level for nearly the past two decades.
And quite a few of them were on display Friday night.
With tons of young eyes watching from the bleachers as part of the program's Youth Night, the girls in Green and White put together an impressive showing both offensively and defensively in a convincing 69-36 win over an up-and-coming Triton squad. After the game, the present and the future met for a group photo on the court, followed by an autograph session where the current players signed anything handed to them.
Inspiring the next generation of Pentucket pros, like the ones who came before did for this current group.
"We want to get them excited to play basketball," said junior Abby Dube, who dropped a game-high 18 points on six 3s in the win. "I remember doing this when I was their age and looking up to the team at the time and being like 'Oh my God, these are like superstars! They're so famous and they're so cool, I want to meet them.'
"It's a really fun thing to do."
The young kids also got a great glimpse as to what playing Pentucket basketball means.
After winning the opening tip, Triton (6-4) struck first when point guard Molly Kimball dished a nice pass out to Caitlin Frary for a wide-open 3. But that would be all the Vikings would score until near the very end of the quarter.
Led by its hounding press, the Green and White (6-2) wrecked havoc in the backcourt and went on a 19-0 run to take a big lead. Both Dube and Lana Mickelson each had six points, and the second quarter wasn't too different. The Vikings settled down thanks to a nice spark off the bench from Lia Hatheway (7 points), but a deep 3 from Dube at the buzzer, assisted by Gabby Bellacqua, made it 36-18 Pentucket at the half.
"What I told my girls is that the first six minutes of that game we played a little nervous," said Triton coach Bryan Shields. "This is a fun place to play. The gym gets rocking and it's an experience, and it definitely has a little sixth-man aspect to it. But the only way that you improve and learn is to do it through experience. So we'll take this and we'll carry it into our home gym."
Another storyline to the first half was that Triton super sophomore Kendall Liebert, who came in averaging 14.3 points per game, was held scoreless.
"(Liebert) is a great player, and we knew about her, so it was really all five kids rotating," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "When you press, you're not going to be covering the same kid all the time, so it's really all five kids that had a focus on her and did a good job."
And if there were any chance for a second-half comeback, Pentucket put it to bed early.
Coming out of the break, the Green and White started the third quarter on a 7-0 run, and pushed the lead to nearly 30 heading into the final frame. Besides Dube, the Pentucket scoring was quite balanced between Mickelson (11 pts, 8 rebs), Audrey Conover (9 pts), Bellacqua (8 pts, 7 rebs), Alyssa Thompson (6 pts) and Emma Lopata (5 pts).
That's also four straight wins for Pentucket in which it's held opponents to an average of 24.3 points per game.
"Our positivity is very high and we always hype each other up and make sure we're in a good mood when we come to practice," said Dube. "We saw the news and knew (Triton) had got a lot better, so we knew we had to improve and work better as a team."
And, to its credit, Triton didn't quit.
Kimball (11 pts), Liebert (11 pts) and the rest of the Vikings continued to battle until the final buzzer, and had a solid fourth quarter to leave with some positives moving forward.
"They beat us good, but we played all of the way through," said Shields. "Look at all of their banners, they've got 11 of the last 13 league championships. They're a great team, a great program, and we're still learning to be great. But we'll get there."
Triton, which is still in the middle of the program's best season in five years, will be at Georgetown Monday morning (11:30 a.m.).
The Green and White, meanwhile, will gear up for a showdown at Amesbury on Monday at noon, which will be another great opportunity to show that the CAL still has to go through Pentucket.
"Yeah, I think the girls wanted to make sure that people remembered Pentucket tonight," said McNamara. "So I think they had a little fire in their bellies."
Pentucket 69, Triton 36
Triton (36): Molly Kimball 3-4-11, Caitlin Frary 1-0-3, Maeve Heffernan 0-0-0, Olivia Kiricoples 2-0-4, Kendall Liebert 3-5-11, Reese Renda 0-0-0, Isabella Basile 0-0-0, Paige Leavitt 0-0-0, Lia Hatheway 3-0-7, Riley Bell 0-0-0. Totals 12-9-36
Pentucket (69): Audrey Conover 4-0-9, Alyssa Thompson 3-0-6, Abby Dube 6-0-18, Gabby Bellacqua 2-3-8, Lana Mickelson 3-5-11, Ava DiBurro 1-2-4, Emma Lopata 2-1-5, Bethany Cloutier 0-1-1, Kaylie Dalgar 1-0-2, Ally Cacciapuoti 0-4-4, Maise King 0-1-1, Kate Conover 0-0-0. Totals 22-17-69
3-pointers: P — Dube 6, Bellacqua, A. Conover; T — Kimball, Frary, Hatheway
Triton (6-4): 8 10 5 13 — 36
Pentucket (6-2): 19 17 13 20 — 69
