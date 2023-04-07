NEWBURYPORT — In today’s sports day and age, the phrase “run it back” has become pretty commonplace to hear around locker rooms.
Mostly, in the new era of college sports with the transfer portal and NIL deals (Name Image and Likeness), it’ll be used by a seasoned vet to let the home fans know they’re coming back to school for one more year. But, in the case of the Newburyport girls tennis team this spring, that phrase has a bigger meaning behind it.
For the Clippers, it means winning another state championship.
“That’s the goal,” said senior captain Caroline Schulson, our two-time Daily News MVP. “Everyone leading up to the season has worked really hard to better themselves, and as a team, as a whole, I think we’re better this year than we were last year.”
That right there is a scary thought for the rest of the state.
But it’s most likely true.
After all, it was just last spring that Newburyport cruised through the year in the CAL, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament and marched to the program’s first ever state title. The scary part comes when you then look at this year’s roster and realize the team only lost two starters from that seven-athlete rotation a year ago.
So do the Clippers have the talent to go back-to-back?
Yeah, you bet!
“It’s been really awesome watching everyone improve and seeing the passion they have for it,” said Schulson. “It’s always a fun time of year. We all get along really well and have a lot of fun training together.”
Of course, it starts with Schulson at No. 1 singles.
The Quinnipiac commit comes into the year as the No. 1-ranked player in her age group in Massachusetts, and the No. 4 player in all of New England. In now two full seasons plus one match of a third, she’s still yet to lose a match and is as close to an automatic point as you can get.
Then, the rest of the team is basically all returning Daily News All-Stars as well.
Sophomore Harper Bradshaw and junior Delaney Woekel have made drastic improvements and have moved to No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and fellow All-Stars in juniors Ana Lynch and Carly McDermott have formed a dynamite first doubles team. Then, the Clippers have welcomed in Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan — who were both on the team last year — to take over at No. 2 doubles.
It’s just overall a deep, talented team, who knows it’ll get the best from every opponent it plays this spring.
“I just told them that everyone we play this year is going to be desperate to beat us,” said Newburyport coach Jana Schulson, Caroline’s mother. “So we’re going to have to play our hardest every time out. But expectations are high.”
That road to a repeat state championship started out positively on Thursday.
Newburyport took down Lynnfield, 4-1, getting wins from Schulson at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-1), Bradshaw at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2), Lynch and McDermott at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-1) and Mellet and Brennan at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-2). The schedule is certainly tough, with future matches against Masconomet and Andover looming near the end of the regular season.
But, these Clippers have already proven they can handle pressure situations.
So, let’s run it back.
Newburyport 4, Lynnfield 1
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-1); 2. Harper Bradshaw (6-2, 6-2)
Doubles: 1. Ana Lynch/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-1); 2. Bridgette Mellet/Lauren Brennan (6-0, 6-2)
Records: Newburyport 1-0
