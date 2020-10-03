New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A player with the Kansas City Chiefs has also tested positive, and the NFL subsequently announced that the game would be postponed to either Monday or Tuesday.
The news of Newton's positive test was broken Saturday morning by ESPN's Adam Schefer and Field Yates and confirmed by multiple other outlets within minutes. The Patriots subsequently released a statement confirming that a player had tested positive, though the team did not identify Newton specifically.
“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19," the statement reads. "The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.
“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”
Newton, 31, has started all three of New England's games this season and has enjoyed a career renaissance following two injury-plagued seasons in Carolina. Newton is currently completing 68.1% of his passes and has tallied 714 yards and two touchdown passes along with 149 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.
Without Newton, the Patriots will turn to either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham to start against the Chiefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.