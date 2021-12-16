It’s setting up to be a fascinating season for our local high school hockey teams.

And fresh off strong seasons from a year ago, it looks like Newburyport and Triton will be the teams to watch out for on the boys side. The Clippers return six starters, led by Daily News All-Star Jon Groth (7 goals, 10 assists last year), and nine other lettermen that will give the team plenty of depth. Seniors Cam Murray and Cole Daniels, meanwhile, will co-captain a Triton team that is coming off a 9-2-1 season from a year ago.

The Amesbury boys will also be a story to watch as well. The Indians, who co-op with Whitter, didn’t get to play last year after Whittier cancelled its entire winter sports season, but return to action when they open their season Wednesday night. Third-year coach Steve Costa has eight seniors on the roster who return from the team from two years ago.

Lastly on the boys side, Pentucket welcomes in new head coach Dan Bly, who previously served as an assistant coach at Haverhill.

Switching over to the girls, Newburyport (2-0) is already off to a strong start to the season under new head coach Dan Robinson. The Clippers return top goal-scorers Izzy Kirby, Fiona Dunphy and Abby Stauss, and have a tremendous 1-2 combo in net between junior Teagan Wilson and eighth-grader Ella Puleo.

Here are the complete team previews:

Boys Amesbury

Coach: Steve Costa (3rd year, 5-12-1)

2020-21 record: N/A (season cancelled)

Returning lettermen: Jeremy Conlin, Sr., defense; Ryan Frasca, Sr., defense; Thatcher Kezer, Sr., forward; Ethan Lintner, Sr., forward; Ian Pelletier, Sr., forward; Luke MacFarland, Sr., forward; Bryson Vater, Sr., forward; Jack Venturi, Sr., forward; Tyler Bartnitski, Jr., goalie; Kaden Bedard, Jr., defense; Brady Burnham, Jr., forward; Kody DiCredico, Jr., forward; Scott Lundy, Jr., defense; Trey Marcotte, Jr., goalie; Cam Richard, Jr., forward

Newcomers: Nathan Brown, Soph., defense; Joey Duggan, Soph., forward; Reece Jezowski, Soph., forward; Benjamin Richard, Soph., forward; Matthew Venturi, Soph., forward; Brodie Marcotte, Frosh., forward

Captains: N/A

Candidates: 46

Returning goal leaders: None

Returning honorees: None

Assistants: Dan Marcotte, Jim Conlin

NewburyportCoach: Paul Yameen (19th year, 211-127-49)

2020-21 record: 10-1-1

Returning starters (6): Jon Groth, Sr., forward; Sean Glynn, Sr., defense; Max Puleo, Jr., defense; Cameron Caponigro, Jr., defense; Zach McHugh, Jr., forward; Kane Brennan, Soph., forward

Returning lettermen: Camden Tinkham, Sr., forward; Jamie Brooks, Jr., goalie; Charlie Forrest, Jr., forward; Oliver Pons, Jr., forward; Ryan Philbin, Jr., defense; Owen Kreuz, Soph., forward; Jack Sullivan, Soph., forward; Cole Beauparlant, Soph., forward; Will Palermino, Soph., forward

Newcomers: Braeden Curren, Jr., forward; Tristen Joyce, Soph., forward; Michael Dunphy, Soph., forward; Damien Lamb, Frosh., goalie; Brian Lucy, Frosh., forward; Finn McNeil, Frosh., forward; Alexandre Lambert, Frosh., defense; Will Forrest, Frosh., defense

Captains: Jon Groth, Max Puleo

Candidates: 38

Returning honorees: Jon Groth, Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star

Returning stat leaders: Jon Groth, 7 goals, 10 assists; Zach McHugh 3 goals, 1 assist; Max Puleo, 1 goal, 2 assists; Kane Brennan, 1 goal, 2 assists

Assistant coaches: Jed Beauparlant, Jeff Gudaitis, William Boudreau, Jeffrey Wile

Pentucket

Coach: Dan Bly (1st year)

2020-21 season: 3-7-1

Returning lettermen: Drew Regan, Sr., defense; John Hurley, Sr., forward; Nolan Gorski, Jr., forward; Alex Lebedev, Jr., forward; Jack Nottingham, Jr., defense; Paolo Orlando, Jr., forward; Ben Guertin, Jr., goalie; Nolan Cole, Jr., defense; Cam Smith, Jr., forward; Jacob Riley, Jr., forward; Cameron Dewar, Soph., defense; Michael Doucette, Soph., forward; Nick Kutcher, Soph., forward; Brady Young, Soph., defense

Newcomers: Evan Gawrys, Frosh., defense; Charles Quinlan, Frosh., defense; Will Sorensen, Frosh., forward; Aaron Wirwicz, Frosh., forward

Captains: Drew Regan (C), Cam Smith (A), Ben Guertin (A), Nolan Cole (C)

Candidates: 18

Returning goal leaders: Nolan Gorski, 2 goals, 4 assists; Nick Kutcher 2 goals, 3 assists; Cam Smith, 3 goals, 2 assists; Nolan Cole, 3 assists

Returning honorees: None

Assistants: Brad McGoven, Paul Cinquegrana

Triton

Coach: Ryan Sheehan (6th year, 62-28-11)

2020-21 record: 9-2-1

Returning lettermen: Cam Murray, Sr., defense; Kenny Madill, Sr., defense; Zach Godfrey, Sr., defense; Cole Daniels, Sr., forward; Nate Ewell, Sr., forward; Evan Piscatelli, Sr.., goalie; Connor Houlihan, Jr., defense; Tyler Egan, Jr., forward; Callan Wardwell, Jr., forward; Quinn Fidler, Jr., forward; Ayden Deeb, Jr., forward; Gavin Colby, Jr., forward; Wes Rollins, Jr., goalie; Alex Monteiro, Jr., defense; Braeden McDonald, Jr., defense; Andrew Johnson, Jr., forward; Jack Lindholm, Soph., defense; JP Trojan, Soph., defense

Newcomers: Luke Sullivan, Frosh., forward; Mason Colby, Frosh., forward; Alex Pasquini, Frosh., forward; Connor Rumph, Frosh., forward; Josh Hersey, Frosh., forward; Gavin Marengi, Frosh., goalie

Captains: Cole Daniels, Cam Murray

Returning goal leaders: N/A

Returning honorees: None

Assistants: Marc Bastarache, Bob Hawkes

Girls Newburyport

Coach: Dan Robinson (1st year)

2020-21 record: 7-4-2

Returning lettermen: Gracie Kelleher, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Fiona Dunphy, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Izzy Kirby, Sr., defense, Newburyport; Ellie Turgeon, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Emma Gabriel, Sr., defense, Newburyport; Avery Luskin, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Kiara Farrar, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Hannah Gross, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Tara Sullivan, Soph., forward, Newburyport; Abby Stauss, Soph., forward, Georgetown; Kayla Gibbs, Frosh., forward, Topsfield; Katie Brown, Frosh., forward, Georgetown

Newcomers: Teagan Wilson, Jr., goalie, Salisbury; Rose Harris, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Francesca Blake, Soph., defense, Newburyport; Vic Philbin, Frosh., forward, Newburyport; Julia Losee, Frosh., forward, Amesbury; Emerson Marengi, Frosh., forward, Salisbury; Delaney Belanger, Frosh., forward, Newburyport; Riley Freeman, 8th, defense, Newburyport; Holly Sullivan, 8th, defense, Newburyport; Olivia Wilson, 8th, forward, Newburyport; Lainey Pare, 8th, forward, Newburyport; Ella Puleo, 8th, goalie, Newburyport

Captains: Gracie Kelleher, Fiona Dunphy, Izzy Kirby

Returning goal leaders: Izzy Kirby 6; Fiona Dunphy 5; Abby Stauss 3

Returning honorees: Izzy Kirby, Daily News All-Star

Assistants: N/A

