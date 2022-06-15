WESTFIELD — It took Amesbury softball coach Jacquie Waters exactly one inning to be sure she had to make a pitching change in the Indians’ Division 4 state semifinal against No. 3 Waconah Regional.
Senior Liv DeLong then spent the rest of the game proving Waters right.
DeLong pitched six innings of one-hit relief, striking out 12 along the way, to lead Amesbury to a 7-1 win and a berth in the Division 4 state title game, Saturday at UMass-Amherst, against No. 4 Joseph Case High.
Amesbury (23-1), the No. 2 seed, will be looking for the state title that eluded them last season, when they fell to Turners Falls, 5-4, in the Division 3 final.
“It’s something they’ve been thinking about all year,” said Waters. “But I think with the schedule we play, the type of teams we play, like playing Peabody twice and playing Methuen, it has forced them to stay focused on each game and not look too far ahead.”
DeLong admitted the team has some unfinished business when it comes to the state championship.
“We did lose last year but I feel like having that (title game) experience will help us a little bit,” said DeLong, one of eight starters back from the 2021 team. “It is really nerve-wracking when it’s your first time in a championship game. Still, we need to take care of business.”
The Amesbury offense took care of business in a big way on Wednesday, pounding out 10 hits against Waconah pitcher Avery Valecruz. The flame-throwing lefty came into the game having recorded three consecutive shutouts in the tournament. That streak came to an end when Amesbury lit her up for three runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead for good.
A single to left by Calista Catarius (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and a bunt single by Lauren Celia set the table. Both came around to score when Ella Bezanson ripped a two-out triple to the gap in left-center. Bezanson later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
The only blemish on DeLong’s scorebook came in the top of the fourth, when Valecruz launched a towering home run over the right field fence to cut the Amesbury lead to 3-1. DeLong respected the swing but said she didn’t dwell on the blast.
“I just have to accept it because she is a good hitter. She got around on it and took it very far,” said DeLong. “But I just had to refocus. It was just one run. One of the great things about our team is that we can hit. It gives me a lot of confidence to know I can give up a run and we’re going to come right back and match it.”
In fact, Amesbury added two runs in the home half of the 4th to push the lead to 5-1. This time it was Olivia Levasseur (2-for-3) with the big hit, an RBI triple to the fence in left-center. She came in to score on a single to center by Catarius.
The Indians tacked on two more runs in the 6th, with RBI singles from Catarius and Celia (2-for-3).
Amesbury pitcher Alana Delisle, who alternated games in the circle with Delong throughout the season, got the starting nod against Waconah. The Warriors (22-2) immediately threatened in the top of the first, putting runners on second and third with one out thanks to a walk to Emma Belcher and a double by Valecruz.
The Indians were able to escape the jam when centerfielder Bezanson snagged a line drive off the bat of Taylar Hickey and doubled Belcher off second. But Waters had seen what she needed to see.
“Alana is a junk ball pitcher and they were making hard contact. So I made the decision to switch and it worked out,” said Waters. “Liv is more of a power pitcher. They have been alternating all season. I have confidence in both of them.”
