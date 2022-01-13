Over the past handful of years, it’s become common practice for the other girls basketball programs in the Cape Ann League to circle Triton on their schedules.
But, unfortunately, it hasn’t been for the reasons that the Vikings want.
“Some schools expect to come into Triton and get an easy win,” said second-year coach Bryan Shields. “And that’s the way it’s been.
“But that’s not going to happen this year.”
Quietly, or perhaps not so quietly, Triton has been one of the better early stories of the winter season. Long a struggling program in the CAL, the Vikings (6-3) haven’t handed out any “easy wins” to opponents this year. In fact, just a month into the season, their six wins already matches the team’s total from the previos two seasons combined.
The last time Triton had a winning record, and subsequently made the playoffs, was in 2016-17 when it went 13-9.
But times have changed, and this is definitely a different Vikings squad.
“We were on the bus ride home one game and coach told us that we were playing Amesbury next,” said senior tri-captain Molly Kimball. “And we were all like ‘Oh no, we’re playing them next?’ because they’re always one of the better teams. and coach told us, ‘No, they’re going to fear playing you guys.’
“We needed that positivity and to have a good mindset. There’s just been a lot of hard work from the girls. It’s been great to see.”
While this start may be coming as a surprise to the rest of the league, those involved with the program could see it coming.
Last year’s team, with Shields taking over, finished 2-8 in a pandemic-shortened season, but three of those loses were by five points or less and another, against Manchester-Essex, was by 10. Factor in also that the team only had around 20 total practices all season due to different restrictions, stunting potential progress.
But when tryouts started at the beginning of December, there was a noticeable change.
“I think the big thing is the buy-in,” said Shields. “Even Day 1 when I came in last year, there was a real buy-in to where the program wanted to go. For me, as a coach, the philosophy is to teach the girls how to play the game, teach them the fundamentals and knowledge of the game. and what we really talk about is that mentality of learning how to win.
“We can’t play not to lose, but we have to learn how to win.”
That mentality was tested early on this winter.
Triton’s season opener against a good Swampscott team came right down to the wire, with the Vikings eventually falling, 41-40. Was the team doomed to repeat all of the close losses and heatbreakers from season’s past?
“That was the turning point,” said Shields. “You could tell that something clicked after that game.”
The Vikings went on to beat Saugus by four points, North Reading by seven and then took Essex Tech to double-overtime to pull out a 63-60 win. and in that Essex Tech game, the Vikings trailed by two with five seconds left before getting a steal under the basket that led to a layup at the buzzer on the other end to force a second extra frame.
They’ve since beat Lynnfield and Manchester-Essex, and are gearing up for Friday’s showdown at Pentucket.
But, it’s safe to say that the girls have learned how to win.
“We’ve all really come together as a team,” said Kimball. “We’re all really comfortable around each other and we all work hard together. It’s been really nice to be a part of something this special.”
Kimball, along with fellow captains Maeve Heffernan and Paige Leavitt, are the only three seniors on the team. Also a volleyball standout, Kimball (6.9 ppg, 14 3s) is the team’s point guard and sharpshooter, while Heffernan and Leavitt also play key minutes.
Sophomore forward Kendall Liebert has been the team’s breakout star. She’s averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game, and had 28 in the win over Essex Tech and another 22 in Sunday’s win over Lynnfield.
“(Liebert) actually couldn’t try out last year because she was in COVID protocol,” said Shields. “And we had to lock rosters, so she ended up playing JV as a freshman, which didn’t hurt her, but you could tell that she was a basketball player. She loves to play and loves to win. She’s hard on herself, but in a good way. She wants to rise to meet challenges.”
So far, that’s been the case.
The Vikings have more young talent in juniors Caitlin Frary (7.1 ppg, 11 3s) and Olivia Kiricoples (4.8 ppg), and sophomore’s Lia Hatheway (4.0 ppg, 7 3s), Reese Renda and Isabella Basile have worked their way into the regular rotation.
And oh yeah, the JV team is an undefeated 6-0 as well.
It’s already been a turnaround season for Triton hoops, and it looks like the program is set to succeed for years to come.
“We have a really young team, but they act like they’re older than they are,” joked Kimball. “But we have really strong younger girls who can make an impact on the program. We actually have two 8th graders on the JV team that have a good chance to make varsity next year.
“So I’m really excited not only for this season, but to come back and see how the team looks next year.”
