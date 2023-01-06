NEWBURYPORT -- As far as rivalries go, Triton and Newburyport boys basketball has been as one-sided as you can get over the last eight years.
And a lot of those individual games haven't been all that close.
On Friday night, Newburyport won its 15th straight over archrival Triton, dominating from the tip and cruising to a 68-52 victory on its home court. Connor Spinney drilled five 3s and had a game-high 16 points, sophomore Carson Gretz chipped in 15, Finn Brennan -- back from an ankle injury -- added 13 and Adam Bovee chipped in 11.
You would have to go back to the first round of the Rowinski Tournament on December 28th, 2015 to find the last time Triton came away with a victory over Port (a 52-42 win). But even since, it's been all Clippers. During the program's current 15-game winning streak, they've won nine games by at least 15 points, and five of those nine by at least 20 points.
"I thought for the most part we played smarter than we have a couple of times earlier this year," said Newburyport coach Mark Elmendorf. "Offensively I thought we made better decisions, so yeah I was pleased with the way we played. I saw (Triton) against Dracut, and they played hard that night and they played hard again tonight. But I was happy with the way we played."
Some key younger pieces for Newburyport like Spinney, Gretz and Sam Craig were getting their first real taste of playing big minutes in the rivalry.
Safe to say they handled it well.
The Clippers (4-3) opened up a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, and that only expanded in the second. Bovee drained a pair of 3s and had 10 of his 11 points in the frame, and Henry Acton (8 pts) had two strong driving layups and a pull-up jumper to push the Clipper advantage up to 37-23 at the half.
"Our kids played extremely hard and they fought until the end," said first-year Triton coach Mike Trovato. "And that's what we're trying to instill in them, is to just keep fighting and to keep working on fixing mistakes. That's a very, very good Newburyport team, so we're just trying to get better day by day. Tonight we got better even though we lost."
The Vikings (2-3) made one run when Max Ciaramitaro opened the third quarter with a 3, followed by an Ethan Tate layup to cut the deficit to just single digits. But Acton responded with a layup, and Brennan finished on three strong drives that quickly pushed the lead back up to 16.
Having missed two games dealing with an injury, Newburyport has been ecstatic having the sophomore Brennan back in the lineup.
"It makes a world of a difference," said Elmendorf. "He's such a good kid and he works hard. He makes our depth so much better, it's so much easier to sub when he's in the rotation."
Gretz scored 9 of his 15 points in the third quarter, and Spinney drilled two of his five 3s to make it a 62-39 game heading into the fourth. A junior, Spinney has also been invaluable for the Clippers this winter. The sharpshooter is leading the team averaging 15.8 ppg, and his 21 total 3s are by far the most in the area.
Then you consider that the Clippers have already lost what Elmendorf described as "what would have been our top offensive threat" with Will Thoreson likely being out for the season. The senior ripped up his knee over the summer, didn't play much at all during soccer season and then re-injured it during the team's first game of the year against Manchester-Essex.
So with that piece gone, Spinney's ascension has been massive.
"We would be lost without him," said Elmendorf. "He's been huge, can't say enough good things about him."
Griffin Dupuis led Triton with 11 points, John Prendergast added 10 and both Ciaramitaro and Luke O'Leary chipped in 8.
Newburyport 68, Triton 52
Triton (52): Snow 0-0-0, O'Leary 3-2-8, Dupuis 2-5-11, Ciaramitaro 3-0-8, Bissell 1-0-3, Tameirao 1-0-3, Richard 1-0-2, Tate 2-1-5, Friis 0-0-0, Prendergast 2-6-10, Doucette 0-2-2. Totals 15-16-52
Newburyport (68): Craig 1-2-5, O'Brien 0-0-0, Bovee 3-3-11, Acton 4-0-8, Corneau 0-0-0, Devlin 0-0-0, Twichell 0-0-0, Spinney 5-1-16, Thoreson 0-0-0, Brennan 6-1-13, Gretz 6-2-15. Totals 25-9-68
3-pointers: N — Spinney 5, Bovee 2, Craig, Gretz; T — Dupuis 2, Ciaramitaro 2, Bissell, Tameirao
Triton (2-3): 9 14 16 13 — 52
Newburyport (4-3): 21 16 25 6 — 68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.