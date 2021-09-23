Try as much as they can, it’s going to be hard for both the Triton and Newburyport football coaches to convince their guys that this is just another game.
It’s just simply not.
Friday night, the two rivals will square off in their fifth annual “Border Battle” game, with kickoff — as of Thursday night — still set for 6:30 p.m. from James T. Stehlin stadium.
Of course, Triton and Newburyport have been playing for decades, but 2017 was the first time the two program’s put a trophy on the line.
After last week’s win over Bedford, Newburyport coach Ben Smolski said: “The kids get up for this game as much as Thanksgiving.”
And he’s not wrong.
“I’ve never seen a team so passionate about a game,” said Triton senior linemen Garrett Lee, a quad-captain. “We just want it really bad. But we’re going to have a winning mentality during the game. I’ve never been on a more passionate team.”
Ever since the “Border Battle” began however, it’s been one-sided, with the Clippers winning each of the past four years.
But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been fantastic games mixed in.
There was the 19-12 finish in 2017, with former great Myles Maloof scoring an 11-yard TD in the fourth to give the Clippers a two-score lead. Then, of course, who could forget the 2018 classic.
Leading 14-0 at the half, the Vikings watched the Clippers score two second-half TDs — capped by Seamus Webster’s 11-yard run and Charles Cahalane’s 2-point conversion — to pull out the 15-14 thriller.
“It would mean quite a bit to beat them,” said Lee. “The seniors have never beat them, ever. The guys have really wanted it. We’re all determined. We’re a team that’s willing to handle adversity.
“I think the key to getting a win will be the coaching. I think it’s going to be a battle of the trenches. Hopefully we can play well and pull out a win.”
The Vikings (1-0) head into the game having beat Randolph in Week 1 and not having played last week due to “personal health reasons.” The Clippers beat Bedford last Friday, 42-27 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
“We’re chomping at the bit to go,” said Triton head coach Eric Burgos. “For our guys, we’re not trying to make the game bigger than what it is. It’s what we prepare for. When it comes to two teams at the border, it’s a natural rivalry.
“They’ve won it the past four or five years. I think the trophy has stayed in Newburyport all this time.
“It would be really nice to bring it back home to Triton.”
