The perfect regular season in the CAL was already in hand, but the Triton golf team wanted something more.
They wanted to completely cement themselves as the area’s “Top Rat.”
Well, the Vikings were able to do just that on Monday. Thanks to a brilliant 34-point Stableford performance on the day from Griffin Houlihan, Triton as a team came in with 191 points to win the all-important River Rival Tournament at Amesbury Country Club. Newburyport — last year’s winner — came in just behind in second at 181 points, with host Amesbury third (98) and Pentucket fourth (62).
For his efforts as low golfer of the day, Houlihan was honored as the tournament’s “King Rat.” Teammate Quinn Fidler was right behind in second with 29 points, Braeden McDonald was fourth with 27 points and Ricky Gardella was fifth with 26 points. Houlihan’s brother, Connor, had a solid day himself and finished in a tie for 11th with 21 points.
All seniors, it was a fitting end to their CAL careers.
Of course, the Vikings were coming off their second undefeated regular season in four years, and had just won the CAL Open at Far Corners Golf Club late last week.
Despite the final score, Newburyport still put in a valiant effort to try and claim its second straight River Rat title. Danny Kolman led the Clippers with 28 points to take third, and both Brody Brown and Mason Childs came in with 23 points to place in a tie for sixth.
The top-14 finishers were all from either Triton or Newburyport.
