With how everything started Friday night, it would have been easy for the Amesbury football team to pack it in and move on to next week.
It just simply wasn't going to be their night.
Facing a solid Triton squad, the Indians watched as Dylan Watson took the opening kickoff and sprinted 80 yards for a lightning-quick score. Then after a stop on defense, the Vikings made it 14-0 in a blink when junior QB Max Ciaramitaro found Cole Piaseczynski on an 80-yard bomb down the sideline.
"We were down 14-0 before we could even blink," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen.
But to the young Indians' credit, they didn't fold.
Amesbury went on to score 30 unanswered points, and were able to use its potent running attack to milk out the final four minutes of the game to clinch a hard-fought 30-22 win over the Vikings.
"Any time you can battle adversity, it's a good thing," said McQueen, whose team moved to 2-1. "It's all about growth, and we were better Friday night than we were last week."
The Indians got on the board early in the second quarter when Henry O'Neill punctuated a drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, then made it 14-14 at the half after Shea Cucinotta's first of two rushing TDs of the night. A stalwart senior, Cucinotta led the Indians on the ground with 102 on 11 carries with a pair of scores.
Amesbury then took the lead in the third when Drew MacDonald kept it himself for a QB keeper followed by a successful 2-point conversion to Andrew Baker to make it 22-14. Then in the fourth, Cucinotta converted his second TD early in the quarter -- capped by another successful conversion to Baker -- to give the Indians a two-score lead.
Triton (1-2) fought back, bringing it to a one-score game when senior wideout Jared Leonard hauled in a 10-yard TD from Ciaramitaro and caught the conversion as well. And the Vikings successfully pinned the Indians down at their own 15 after a nice kickoff.
But Amesbury just continued to convert and chew up clock, and on a fourth-and-short with a minute left Luke Arsenault took the handoff on a dive play and stretched for the first down to ice it.
"We have a ton of respect for Triton kids and how tough they've always been," said McQueen. "But our kids made plays when they needed to make them. We're starting to feel like, Friday Night Lights, we're getting comfortable in that environment."
Amesbury held Triton to just seven total rushing yards all game. The Indians, meanwhile, piled up 302 rushing yards on 48 carries.
MacDonald had an interception, and Devin Gannon and Oliver Ferreira combined for a huge sack near the end of the game.
Amesbury will be at Ipswich Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Triton will get ready to host undefeated North Reading Friday at 7.
Amesbury 30, Triton 22
Amesbury (2-1): 0 14 8 8 — 30
Triton (1-2): 14 0 0 8 — 22
First Quarter
T — Dylan Watson 80 kickoff return (Eliot Lent kick)
T — Cole Piaseczynski 80 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
Second Quarter
A — Henry O'Neill 2 run (run failed)
A — Shea Cucinotta run (Luke Arsenault run)
Third Quarter
A — Drew MacDonald run (Andrew Baker pass from MacDonald)
Fourth Quarter
A — Cucinotta run (Baker pass from MacDonald)
T — Jared Leonard 10 pass from Ciaramitaro (Leonard pass from Ciaramitaro)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (48-302) Henry O'Neill 16-91, Shea Cucinotta 11-102, Luke Arsenault 10-71, Drew MacDonald 9-30, Nick Marden 2-8
PASSING: A — MacDonald 6-16-0, 118, Cucinotta 1-1-0, 22
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 2-37, Cucinotta 2-33, Arsenault 1-37, O'Neill 1-22, Damien Capone 1-12
