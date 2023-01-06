NEWBURYPORT -- The consensus after the game from everyone in the Triton locker room was basically the same.
This isn't a "normal" Amesbury team.
"They're fired up and they're ready to make some noise in the conference this year," said seventh-year Triton head coach Ryan Sheehan. "They can play, they have some good goalies and they're working hard. So they're not the Amesbury of year's past."
Perennially a bottom-dweller in the CAL, Amesbury went a combined 32-86-11 from 2014-22 with four last-place finished in the league. But that started to change last year when the team made the Division 4 state tournament, and has only continued to improve this season. Heading into Friday's game, the Red Hawks had reeled off five straight wins, and for the season were averaging a solid 3.5 goals per game.
Unfortunately, they ran into a Triton team that was just as hot.
Senior goalie Wes Rollins kept that high-powered offense off the board until the final minutes, and Triton won its fifth game in a row after skating past Amesbury, 3-1, at The Graf. Important to note, though, is that the Vikings (4-1-2) two "wins" in the Lions Cup tournament count as ties on their official record, as they both came in a shootout that only determined who advanced/won the tourney.
Regardless, it's still been an impressive brand of hockey from both teams this early in the winter season.
And that was certainly the case Friday afternoon.
"We just played with good energy," said Rollins, who unofficially stopped 21 shots. "The guys up front did a good job keeping everything in front of them, and it made it pretty easy for me."
Mixing a good blend of experienced veterans and talented up-and-comers, it was a young gun that got the Vikings on the board first. Midway through the first period, it was Luke Sullivan who hopped on a loose puck in the neutral zone with plenty of clear ice in front of him. The sophomore sped into the offensive zone, stick-handled around a defender, got tripped up by said defender but managed to find his footing with the puck still on his stick and fire a wrister top shelf.
It was undoubtedly a pretty goal full of skill, and it also was also the only goal scored during the first two periods.
For the most part Triton carried play during the second period, with goalie Trey Marcotte making a handful of nice saves for Amesbury (5-2-0) to keep it a one-score game. Senior Hunter Belisle did his best to create chances for Bodie Marcotte, Brady Burnham and the rest of the Red Hawk forwards, and Nathan Brown also has to be credited for hustling back to stop a dangerous Triton 2-on-1 chance.
But for the majority of the game, Amesbury struggled to get behind the Viking defense.
The big bodies of Connor Houlihan, Gavin Colby, Jack Lindholm, Braeden McDonald and Michael Taylor made life difficult for the Amesbury forwards, and whenever there was a rare breakdown Rollins was there to turn it away.
"Size was a factor," said Amesbury coach Steve Costa. "(Triton) has some big, strong kids. But I don't think we pressured them in the first period as well as we should have. Second period we got a little bit better, and then the third period we played a little quicker. So the first two periods we didn't put the pressure on like I felt we should have.
"The other thing we didn't do today was get pucks by their defensemen. They have some good defensemen, some pretty strong kids. So it was a learning experience. We're a young team."
Triton then had a golden chance to double the lead when Amesbury went to the box for a four-minute major at the start of the third period. But the Vikings couldn't get anything going the first three minutes of the penalty, then went to the box themselves for an elbow.
That, however, proved to be just what the team needed.
On the 4-on-4, it was Colby immediately scoring to double the lead and put Triton up 2-0. Amesbury would get one back on a power play goal from Joey Duggan with four minutes left, but Lindholm put the game away with 60 seconds remaining when a juicy rebound came right to him in front of the net and he buried it.
"We really have been doing everything well," said Colby. "We're getting pucks down in the opponent's zone and we're finishing, which has been really good to see."
Triton is now off until its mega-matchup with archrival Newburyport on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Triton 3, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (5-2-0): 0 0 1 — 1
Triton (4-1-2): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: T — Luke Sullivan, Gavin Colby, Jack Lindholm; A — Joey Duggan
Assists: T — Lindholm, Mason Colby, Colin Fidler; A — Bodie Marcotte
Saves: T — Wes Rollins 21; A — Trey Marcotte 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.