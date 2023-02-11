NEWBURYPORT -- Their careers aren't over yet, but Saturday afternoon was still a memory the 12 seniors on the Triton hockey team will take with them for quite some time.
A celebration, if you will, of their past four years with the program.
Facing a Pentucket team that was second in the CAL averaging an impressive 3.7 goals per game, Wes Rollins delivered a shutout in net to lift Triton to a 2-0 Senior Night victory. The senior netminder unofficially stopped 22 shots, and relied on his experienced -- and tall -- defensmen in front of him like Jack Lindholm, Alex Monteiro, Colin Pearson, Connor Houlihan, Gavin Colby and Braeden McDonald to pick up his second clean sheet of the season.
And after two straight losses, the Vikings (9-6-2) needed the effort.
"Definitely a much-needed win," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "Wes was really good today making a lot of nice saves, and we got two opportunistic goals. It was good to have our senior goalie get a shutout and we have a lot of senior defensemen. So it was a nice sort of sendoff to that group."
Pentucket (6-9-0) hasn't had problems scoring the puck this year, but couldn't navigate the "Triton trees" to find one on Saturday.
The Vikings have 13 players on the roster that are over 6-foot without skates on, including D-men like McDonald (6-5), Lindholm (6-2), Houlihan (6-1) and Colby (6-1). Throw in the likes of forwards Alex Pasquini (6-5), Tyler Egan (6-3), Cal Wardwell (6-0) and Quinn Fidler (6-0) constantly hitting you on the forecheck, and you can see how it'd be easy to get lost in the forrest.
And not to mention Rollins stands at 6-2 in net.
"They're huge," said Pentucket coach Dan Bly. "Every guy over there is over 6-feet, and they're just solid players. We kind of killed ourselves with missing the net I don't know how many times. I'll go back and watch the film to see how many, but you can't score if you don't hit the net."
Triton came in at No. 11 in the latest Division 3 poll, and helped its chances to secure at least one home playoff game with Saturday's win.
Scoreless midway through the first, the Vikings got what ended up being the game-winning goal. In a nifty display of passing on a rush, Pasquini hit Lindholm in front of the net, who then touched a pass over to Egan for a quick wrister. The senior roofed it over the shoulder of Pentucket goalie Ben Guertin, and the Vikings didn't look back from there.
It would stay a 1-0 game heading into the final period, as the main highlight in the second was Rollins making a nice glove save on a power play, followed by the Panthers getting their best chance after hitting the post. Then four minutes into the third, Pasquini just fired a puck on net from an odd angle that took an awkward bounce, and fortunately -- for the Vikings -- found its way into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Pentucket, however, did get one more golden opportunity.
With nine minutes left, the Panthers found themselves with 35 seconds on a 5-on-3 power play trying to cut the lead in half. But Rollins stood tall in net with a handful of stops, and Triton was able to get the massive kill. From there, the Vikings controlled play the rest of the game, and nearly broke it wide open if not for some excellent play from Guertin.
A returning Daily News All-Star, the senior made 31 stops, many coming via the highlight reel in the closing minutes to keep the Panthers within earshot.
"He played great, especially at the end," said Bly. "He always keeps us in it. He's athletic, he battles, he goes 100% every game and he's a great kid, too. At the end there he came up huge. He made the first save, the rebound comes out and he makes a beautiful second save. He gives us the chance to try and win the game, but tonight we just didn't have it."
Still, it's been a successful season that's built on last year for Pentucket.
The Panthers are only a point behind Rockport for the CAL Baker title, and currently sit inside the Division 3 playoff field at No. 31. The program has been through some trying years over the past decade, but for the past two seasons under Bly has risen back up.
And that's credit to the hard work and improvement of everyone on the team, and the leadership from seniors like Guertin, Cam Smith, Nolan Cole, Nolan Gorski, Alex Lebedev, Jack Nottingham, Jack Stewart, Paolo Orlando and Jacob Riley.
"In our league, there's not really a cupcake team anymore," said Sheehan. "Pentucket has a handful of guys who can score goals and are aggressive, and they can be scary on the rush. But it's good for everyone in the league to have that competition."
Triton 2, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (6-9-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Triton (9-6-2): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Tyler Egan, Alex Pasquini
Assists: Jack Lindholm, Pasquini, Alex Monteiro, Mason Colby
Saves: T — Wes Rollins 22; P — Ben Guertin 31
