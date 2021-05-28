For as long as Andrea Boyle can remember, weightlifting has been a family tradition.
Before she was born, Boyle's mother Margaret was a trailblazing strongwoman and her father Mark Sr. was a bodybuilder and powerlifter. The family maintains its own gym at their Rowley home, and for years Boyle and her four older siblings have taken full advantage to train for their athletic pursuits.
As her siblings achieved widespread notoriety — older brothers Mark Jr., Luke and John were all state champion wrestlers at Triton Regional High School and John won a Division 3 NCAA title at Western New England University — Boyle mostly focused on her own personal fitness goals. Until last year when she decided to give competitive powerlifting a try, and it wasn't long before it became apparent she was a special talent in her own right.
This weekend Boyle will compete at USA Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals in Aurora, Colorado, where she will take on some of the top lifters in the country in her first major national meet. In her last competition at the RPS Revolution New England Championships in April she won her division, beat her personal best across all events by nearly 100 pounds and came within eight pounds of breaking the national record for the deadlift in her division.
That record, and potentially others, could be within her grasp this weekend, though the prospect still hasn't sunk in for the humble Triton sophomore.
"It feels pretty unreal to be going," Boyle said. "It's hard to believe that I'm going into this and I'm going to compete, I don't know what's going to happen but I'm excited and nervous."
New twist on an old passion
While Boyle had never lifted competitively before last year, she has effectively been training for it her whole life. When she was a baby she used to hang out in the family gym while her mother worked out, and as she grew up she trained under her father's weightlifting program alongside her older siblings and other regulars at their gym.
It was at one of those sessions last year when the idea of competing was first brought up.
"I just remember a week before [an upcoming competition] two kids who worked out at our gym, they were talking about it at one of our meets and they were like 'you should do it, you could win,'" Boyle said. "I'd never went to a meet to compete for my strength, I've always just worked on it for sports.
"But I went and it was a great experience," she continued. "It was cool to finally show what I could do."
Boyle went to the New England High School Powerlifting Championships, held in March 2020 shortly before the pandemic began, and put on a show. Then a freshman, she set three new Massachusetts state records for her division and age group by deadlifting 237 pounds, squatting 187.4 pounds and posting a total 512.6 pounds, winning first-place honors in the process.
This past April, Boyle finally got a chance to compete again at the RPS Revolution New England Championships in Natick and saw substantial improvement. This time she deadlifted 285 pounds, squatted 205 and benched 115 for a total of 605 pounds.
"I didn't know how I was going to do, because every day is different and every day you feel different," she said. "One day 185 pounds feels heavy and on another day it feels light as a feather, so I was really proud of myself with how I did."
Writing her own story
Boyle emergence on the national powerlifting scene has delighted her family, who are thrilled to see her step into the limelight after years of cheering on her brothers during their wrestling careers.
"I'm so excited for her," said older brother Luke, a former All-State and New England wrestling champion who went on to wrestle at the Air Force Academy and now lifts competitively himself. "It's great to see her on this level, competing at this stage."
It has been particularly special for Boyle's mother Margaret, who understands better than most how daunting it can be to enter the powerlifting scene as a woman. She said they are a lot alike in that they both get nervous before a competition but are hard on themselves for not performing better afterwards, and that more than anything she's proud of her daughter for stepping up and putting her talents on display.
"There are some great competitors out there who are women, but there aren't as many as the men, so when someone has the courage to step out there as a woman, it's so empowering," she said.
This weekend Boyle will be bumping up an age division so that she will compete against the top upperclassmen and not just her fellow sophomores. While she is confident in her abilities, she acknowledged that after years of looking up to her brothers, she's still getting used to the idea that she's now ready to compete on the big stage too.
"I didn't think that I would ever experience something like that, going to a national tournament or something," Boyle said. "I never knew that would be a part of my life, but it's a really cool feeling to know I'm good enough at something to compete at a national level like my brothers."
***
Boyle's Best
In only a few competitive meets, Rowley's Andrea Boyle has emerged as one of the nation's top powerlifters in her age group and division. Here are her personal bests heading into nationals compered to the American records she could potentially challenge.
Event Boyle's PR National Record
Squat 205 lbs 242.5 lbs
Bench press 115 lbs 154.3 lbs
Deadlift 285 lbs 293.2 lbs
Total 605 lbs 650.4 lbs
