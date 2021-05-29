In just her third competitive powerlifting meet, Rowley's Andrea Boyle won a national championship at this weekend's USA Powerlifting High School and Teen Nationals in Aurora, Colorado, setting a new American deadlift record for her division in the process.
The Triton Regional High School sophomore bumped up to varsity division and beat out an elite field of upperclassmen competitors. She clinched the national title by going for — and breaking — the record in the deadlift, lifting 303.1 pounds to break the prior record of 293.2 pounds.
"It still feels unreal," Boyle said afterwards. "The whole month before I was just thinking about it all the time, getting a 300-pound deadlift, and when I finally got it I was almost crying I was so happy."
Boyle either matched or beat her personal bests in every event, lifting 215 pounds in the squat, 115.7 in the bench press and 303.1 in the deadlift for a total of 633.8 pounds on the weekend.
Prior to the meet Boyle had never successfully deadlifted 300 pounds, not even in practice, though she did come close in her last competition but the lift was disqualified due to a technical error. The ambitious lift proved the difference this time as she narrowly edged out her two closest competitors.
Ashley Wisnefske matched Boyle's bench and finished just behind in the squat and deadlift for a runner-up total of 618 pounds, and Emma Forst had the division's top squat and bench before finishing fourth in the deadlift to wind up third overall with 595.2 pounds.
Boyle's national championship comes barely a year after she first started competing. Her first competition was at the New England High School Powerlifting Championships back in March 2020, and due to the pandemic she didn't get to compete again until the RPS Revolution New England Championships this April, where she saw her overall total improve by nearly 100 pounds from the prior year.
Despite her competitive inexperience, Boyle has been lifting her whole life and has grown up surrounded by championship athletes. Her mother Margaret was a pioneering strongwoman in the 1990s and 2000s, and more recently her older brothers Mark, Luke and John were state champion wrestlers at Triton, with John capturing the Division 3 NCAA title at Western New England University in 2019.
