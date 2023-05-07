ANDOVER – At first glance, Thomas White is your average senior, excited to graduate from high school and move on to college.
In reality, things are much different in White’s world. The lean, 6-foot-5 left-hander from Rowley entered high school at Phillips Andover as a top prospect in the country when he was 14, and has not looked back since.
“My time here at Andover has been fantastic, I’ve enjoyed each of these four years, and it’s flown by,” said White, who will be graduating at the beginning of June. “Luckily, my schedule allows me to finish class early in the day, so I have a lot of time to focus on baseball activities in the afternoon hours.”
White is committed to Vanderbilt University, regarded as one of the premier colleges for baseball in the country, coached by Tim Corbin, who grew up in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
“I committed to Vanderbilt later than a lot of players around me, I noticed a lot of guys committing to schools before they even saw a pitch in high school baseball,” said White. “I had a lot of pressure about waiting to commit as late as I did, but I wanted to get down to Nashville and see the field, and meet the coaches. I visited a bunch of different schools, but I did not get the at-home feeling until I went to Vanderbilt, and although a lot of people believe it was a late decision, for me and my family, it was the perfect timing.”
Ranked as the No. 1 high school pitcher in the United States by Baseball America and Perfect Game, White’s life has been flipped around since the 8th grade, when scouts began to discover his talents.
Originally being ranked as the No. 1 overall player in his 2023 graduating class, White has been on the radar for college coaches and MLB scouts since 2018, when he pitched in a national showcase in Florida, blowing hitters away with a 81 MPH fastball at only 13 years old.
Five years later, White throws a 96 MPH fastball, and has continued to dominate all competition, winning Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after a stellar 2022 season after going 6-1 with an unreal 0.21 ERA.
On Saturday afternoon, Phillips Andover took on rival Phillips Exeter, which is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in the country, and White was excellent.
Pitching 5.2 innings, White had 13 strikeouts, only allowed two hits, and most importantly shut out Exeter’s bats as Andover cruised to a 12-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
White is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft, being projected a top 10 pick by MLB.com, and that was proven on Saturday, with 20 scouts in attendance to see the Vanderbilt commit pitch on Phillip Andover’s Senior Day.
“Before the season, having MLB scouts in attendance at every game I pitched in was something that was always on my mind, but I’ve been good with it mentally these past few weeks,” said White. “A lot of scouts usually just tell me to focus on the catcher’s glove, and keep my mind on winning the game for my team. The more you look around, the more distracted you get, so I have made sure to keep my mind off the scouts as much as possible.”
With the draft nearing in just over two months, White has been getting peppered with questions about whether he will sign with whoever drafts him, or attend Vanderbilt.
“It really just depends on what happens when the draft comes around,” said White. “I really love Vanderbilt, I think it’s absolutely the best school for me, and overall, whatever happens is a win-win situation. I can play baseball at a prestigious university, or I can live out my dream of being an MLB pitcher. We will have to see what happens come July.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.