The deal became official on Sunday, according to reports, recent Phillips Academy grad Thomas White has signed with the Miami Marlins.
A “competitive balance pick” – No. 35 overall – Rowley’s White reportedly accepted a bonus worth upwards of $4 million to turn pro and not attend Vanderbilt University, where he was set to enroll in the fall.
“I have no words to describe this, I couldn’t do it if I tried. “I’m so happy that the Marlins took a chance on me, and (I’m) excited to get to work.,” said White on “Marlins Live” Sunday.
“(The Draft) was really stressful. I felt like I was going to throw up the whole time. I’m not going to lie. Waiting for the phone call, that took a while to come … It all worked out in the end. I’m super excited to be here. It’s probably the most stressful thing I’ve done in my life.”
White made the rounds at Loan Depot Park in Miami, meeting the team and management on Sunday, along with a stint with the media.
On “Marlins Live,” he was asked about coming from the Northeast and what it takes to make it from this region.
“I’m really proud to be able to represent that area. It’s definitely not like it is in Texas and Florida,” White said. “You have to be gritty up there. You’re pitching in 30-degree weather. You’ve got snow banks in the outfield. You’re pitching on beaches, or you’re pitching up hill. It’s a grind. It’s awesome that me and a few other northeastern guys in this draft can represent it.”
White will immediately report to the Marlins’ minor league complex in Jupiter, Florida, and expects to be ready to pitch in his first professional games in August.
At Phillips Academy, White was the cornerstone of a program that won a pair of Central New England Prep titles under coach Kevin Graber.
This spring with the Big Blue, White went 5-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
