The Georgetown offense broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon.
Senior quarterback Anthony Plumb threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns, as the Royals scored 38 points in the first quarter to roll to an eventual 54-12 win over Minuteman.
"Everyone got in an contributed," said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. "It was a good team effort. It was good to see Chris Guyer get it going as we know he brings a lot to the table. Anthony Plumb was efficient and has done a good job leading and setting the tone with energy.
"DJ Dionne continued to do for the defense what he has done for the offense in bringing energy and toughness to that side."
The Royals (2-3) got out to fast start when the aforementioned Guyer broke off a 30-yard touchdown run to start the game. Senior Jack Lucido continued to impress, hauling in two straight touchdown passes of 32 and 54 yards. Jake Thompson followed with touchdown receptions of 5 and 35 yards -- and had three catches on conversion attempts -- to cap off a dominant first quarter for the Royals.
Guyer hauled in a 33-yard TD pass from Plumb to make it a 46-6 game at the half.
After his massive day last week, Lucido followed with a 6-catch, 159-yard and two-TD performance in the win.
Defensively for the Royals, Dionne led the way with 15 tackles and Nate Giguere had an interception.
Georgetown 54, Minuteman 12
Georgetown (2-3): 38 8 0 8 — 54
Minuteman: 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
G — Chris Guyer 30 run (pass failed)
G — J. Lucido 32 pass from Anthony Plumb (Thomas Cahill pass from Plumb)
G — J. Lucido 54 pass from Plumb (Jake Thompson pass from Plumb)
G — Thompson 5 pass from Plumb (Thompson pass from Plumb)
G — Thompson 35 pass from Plumb (Thompson pass from Plumb)
Second Quarter
G — Guyer 33 pass from Plumb (Guyer pass from Plumb)
Fourth Quarter
G — Cahill 70 run (Manny Gasca run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (2-100): Thomas Cahill 1-70, Chris Guyer 1-30
PASSING: G — Anthony Plumb 15-18-5, 322, Cole Healy 1-2-0, 6
RECEIVING: G — Jack Lucido 6-159, Guyer 5-92, Jake Thompson 2-48, Colin Martin 1-25, Carter Lucido 1-18, Jason Noble 1-6
