MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA -- Already in the middle of a standout season, the Georgetown boys basketball team had an opportunity to make a huge statement Friday night and stake its claim for the top of the CAL Baker Division.
But it wasn't to be.
Coming into the night a game behind Manchester-Essex (and Amesbury) in the league standings, the Royals couldn't pick up any ground in what ended up being a 52-42 loss to the Hornets in hostile territory. Senior Harrison Lien tried to will the Royals (7-4) to victory with a gritty 16-point, 8-rebound performance.
But the Hornets (8-1), and particularly senior guard Ambrose Pallazola, executed better when it mattered.
"This win was huge," said Manchester-Essex coach Tim St. Laurent. "First of all, our team has nothing but the utmost respect for the players of Georgetown and the coaching staff of Georgetown. They do an amazing job, they fought us hard. We said before the game, 'Lets get it to halftime close," and we felt that with our depth, we play a little bit more guys then them, that we'd get it done in the second half."
And the Hornets did just that.
A 21-21 game at the break, the two teams traded baskets in the third before Pallazola (15 points) and sophomore Cade Furse (14 points) combined for a 6-0 run to put the Hornets up 36-32 late in the quarter. Surprisingly, Pallazola, a tri-captain, is the only senior in the starting rotation, and missed the first six games of the season. But the Hornets held it together to go 5-1 in his absence, and haven't lost since his return.
The point guard helped the Hornets take a 39-32 lead into the fourth, but Georgetown started the final quarter on a 4-0 run thanks to buckets from Lien and Grant Lyon (14 points, 14 rebounds). But for the rest of the game, the Royals went ice cold from beyond the arc.
"(Manchester-Essex) did a good job, they're a well-coached team," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "They gave us some fits with that zone. But to be honest, I thought we got some pretty good shots, I really do. I just don't think we converted them."
And with the lid on the Georgetown basket, the Hornets took control thanks to a 3 from Furse and a couple of tough buckets from Brennan Twombly (13 pts, 7 rebs) down low.
Pallazola actually fouled out with 1:29 left, but at that point his Hornets were up 48-41.
"In our matchup-zone we wanted to make sure we had the right rotations down, and we did a good job there," said St. Laurent. "Definitely we were getting killed on the boards in the first half, so there was no doubt we had to go after the boards a little bit harder in the second half."
Jack Lucido chipped in 9 points on three 3s, and point guard Matt Torgersen grabbed 10 boards for the Royals, who will try to bounce back at home against Lynnfield on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
"Yeah we wanted this one bad," said Keilty. "But the fact of the matter is that they earned it. They were the tougher team than us and they made more shots when it counted. It's always a rock fight and a war when we play here. But at the end of the day, they were tougher and they were better."
Manchester 52, Georgetown 42
Georgetown (42): Matt Torgersen 0-0-0, Grant Lyon 7-0-14, Corey Walsh 1-0-3, Harrison Lien 5-4-16, Jack Lucido 3-0-9, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Noah Rosario 0-0-0, Carter Lucido 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-42
Manchester-Essex (52): Edward Chareas 2-0-4, Cade Furse 6-1-14, Brennan Twombly 6-1-13, Patrick Cronin 2-0-5, Ambrose Pallazola 6-2-15, Vaughn O'Leary 0-0-0, Luke Smith 0-0-0, Sam Athanas 0-0-0. Totals 22-4-52
3-pointers: G — J. Lucido 3, Lien 2, Walsh; ME — Furse, Cronin, Pallazola
Georgetown (7-4): 13 8 11 10 — 42
Manchester (8-1): 11 10 18 13 — 52
