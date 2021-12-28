The winter season is still early, but it's already shaping up to be a memorable one for Emily Rubio.
The Pentucket senior was sensational at Monday's Boston Holiday Challenge, as she won the pentathlon with 3,032 points. Out of the five events, she placed first in the long jump (17-6) and high jump (5-2), second in the hurdles (9.07) and 800 (2:42.62) and fifth in the shot put (24-2.50).
Her long jump and hurdles performances were both lifetime bests for our returning Daily News Indoor Track MVP.
Rubio also ran on the 4x200 relay team with Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith that took second in a season-best 1:50.58. After the meet, Rubio also received the Athlete of the Meet award.
Elsewhere for the Pentucket girls, Trout set a personal best in the 300 (45.78), Phoebe Rubio set a personal best in the mile (5:32.38), Libby Murphy set a personal best in the mile (5:52.45) and Delaney Meagher set a personal best in the high jump (4-9).
Bishop, Majewski soar high
On the boys side, Pentucket got solid performances from Alex Bishop and Frank Majewski.
Bishop placed thid in the high jump (6-1) and sixth in the high hurdles (8.09), while Majewski took fourth in the high jump (6-1). Ethan Duggan, Yanni Kakouris, Brandon Lee and Will Roberts also competed well for the Green and White.
