LOWELL — Everything had been going so well for Triton hockey. Coming off a thrilling win over top seeded Masconomet and enjoying its deepest tournament run since 1990, the Vikings took the ice believing anything was possible.
Then, in the blink of an eye, it was all over.
Triton’s dream run came to an abrupt and unceremonious end on Monday night, as the Vikings were blown away by Lincoln-Sudbury 8-1 in the Division 2 North championship game.
The Vikings trailed for virtually the whole game, falling behind barely two minutes in before Lincoln-Sudbury piled on three goals in under three minutes midway through the first to build up an insurmountable lead. Triton briefly showed signs of life after Brad Killion scored just before the first intermission, but Lincoln-Sudbury struck for two more quick goals right out of the gate in the second period, effectively putting the game away.
“They’re a good team,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “They got some high quality chances, three goals in the first period that came in the blink of an eye really set us back a bit and we couldn’t seem to keep the puck out of our net at times that we should have.”
Lincoln-Sudbury set the tone early when John Dale wristed a shot in from the slot to break the ice, and things only got worse from there when the Warriors scored twice more in less than a minute midway through the frame. Jonah Sacher and Jack Lanzillo each found the back of the net, prompting an early goalie switch from Wes Rollins to Josh Bradley.
It wouldn’t make a difference, as Lincoln-Sudbury scored their fourth goal almost immediately courtesy of Will Dale. Triton did go into the first intermission with some momentum after Killion scored on a slap shot from right in front off the Cael Kohan assist, but Lincoln-Sudbury scored twice more right out of the gate to start the second, ending any realistic hope of a Triton comeback.
“It’s tough when you’re down that many goals because you just want to throw pucks at the net, and that’s a pretty good goalie, and if you’re throwing pucks from outside the circle at the net he’s probably going to make the stop with good rebound control,” Sheehan said. “We could’ve continued to generate down low a little bit, but we were in a rush, we were racing against the clock at that point.”
Brendan Quinn and Lanzillo had Lincoln-Sudbury’s fifth and sixth goals, and to add insult to injury Jacob Noyes scored a shorthanded goal after Triton went on the power play for the first and only time of the game. Lincoln-Sudbury went into the second intermission leading 7-1 and then got one more midway through the third on an Andrew Tolland goal to add an exclamation point to a dominant performance.
Despite the lopsided score, Triton actually did outshoot Lincoln-Sudbury 28-21 on the game. The Vikings generated good pressure in their offensive zone, but Warriors goalie Jack Hankey kept just about everything in front of him, making 25 saves before George Pentz came on late in the third period.
For Triton’s freshmen goalies Rollins (four saves) and Bradley (nine saves), Sheehan hopes Monday will be a learning experience that helps them grow going forward.
“Like everyone else in the locker room everyone’s got to work hard and understand how bad it hurts and get yourself as polished and ready to go as you possibly can for next year,” Sheehan said. “Those two goalies are going to be fine, they’re freshmen, they’re playing on the big stage, it’s tough. All those guys from Lincoln-Sudbury are senior-heavy, juniors, they’ve been in this situation before.”
As for the team as a whole, Sheehan said he told his players to keep their heads up and not to let one bad game spoil what was otherwise a historic and unprecedented season.
“Be proud of what we’ve accomplished this season,” Sheehan said. “This is by far the most enjoyable coaching experience I’ve had and it comes down to the senior leadership and the buy-in to the family atmosphere that these guys created. We can’t hang our heads for too long.
“There is a lot of things we can take out of this season as positives,” he continued. “The last game is always tough, especially when you give up that many, but someone has to win and someone has to lose.”
Triton finishes the season 17-5-2, while Lincoln-Sudbury (20-3-2) advances to the Division 2 state title game and will face defending state champion Canton (21-1-3) on Sunday at the TD Garden.
***
Lincoln-Sudbury 8, Triton 1
Lincoln-Sudbury (20-3-2): 4 3 1 — 8
Triton (17-5-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Division 2 North Finals
Goals: T — Brad Killion; LS — Jack Lanzillo 2, John Dale, Jonah Sacher, Will Dale, Brendan Quinn, Jacob Noyes, Andrew Tolland
Assists: T — Cael Kohan; LS — Tim Duffy 2, Angelo Venuto 2, Jayden Cormier, Johnny Oblak, Colby Jones, Kellen Austermann, J. Dale, Quinn, Noyes,
Saves: T — Wes Rollins 4, Josh Bradley 9; LS — Jack Hankey 25, George Pentz 2
