LOWELL -- The most unlikely of rides ended one win short of immortality.
Behind staff ace Jack Fehlner, Newburyport High gave gargantuan, top-seed and unbeaten Austin Prep all it could handle in the Division 3 State Championship Baseball game, falling 2-1 at LeLacheur Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Clippers, who dropped the final three games of the regular season and shared the Cape Ann League title with both Triton and Pentucket, closed with a magical tourney run. With the defeat, they finished at 18-7, while Austin – playing in the school’s final MIAA event before it heads to the ISL prep ranks – ends at a perfect 25-0, the 24th ranked high school team in the nation.
The Cougars struck first, with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Zawatsky singled and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice. He then scored on Matt Chatelle’s sacrifice fly.
Newburyport answered right back in the top of the third. Fehlner doubled, moved up on an Austin misplay then scored when he beat the throw home on Max Puleo’s infield grounder.
In the fourth, the Cougars scored the last run of the game in the fourth when Brendan Walsh’s deep fly to center was misjudged and went all the way to the fence for an inside-the-park homer.
Fehlner, who will head to Roanoke University in the fall, was dynamite, despite suffering his third loss of the year – against posted nine wins. He struck out seven and allowed just four hits and one earned run over six innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.