The Farrell family of Newburyport is happy to be supporting Cure SMA with their 8th Annual Wakefield 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, August 20 at the Lower Common in Wakefield, MA.
The 5K is an amazing opportunity for local families and friends in the community to come together with a common purpose — raising funds for SMA research and support programs. The Wakefield 5K Run/Walk will be a fun-filled day of running, walking and rolling, and will include entertainment for all ages.
Known as “Team BraeKer,” the Farrell family includes parents Kristen and Jim along with their kids, Braeden and Kernan. Both Braeden and Kernan have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which is a disease that robs people of strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to walk, eat or breathe. It is the leading genetic cause of death for infants, and affects approximately 1 in every 11,000 babies.
There is currently no cure – but the Farrell’s are determined to change that.
Since 1984, Cure SMA has led and invested in the research that has made today’s breakthroughs possible, with over $75 million in funding. They have funded over half of the ongoing drug programs for SMA, and have worked to improve quality of life for children and families affected by the disease with a variety of family support programs.
Thanks to the dedication of the community and the ingenuity of researchers, there are now three FDA-approved treatments which target the underlying genetics of SMA. All money raised at the Wakefield 5K will benefit Cure SMA, and will fund crucial research to help discover more breakthroughs in the near future.
To register for the race, visit: https://diy.curesma.org/Wakefield.
Team BraeKer is still feverishly collecting prizes for a raffle that will take place at the race, and are still collecting donations. The team is also always looking for Race Day Volunteers, and anyone interested is encouraged to contact Kristen at: km.farrell@outlook.com.
A proud Newburyport family, Braeden and Kernan are cousins with recent Triton graduate and star athlete Jared Leonard. For years, Leonard has acted as the kids’ personal care assistant, and helps them with daily activities. Leonard also recently brought Braeden to the Mac Jones camp in July so he could participate in those festivities.
The families share a special bond.
Leonard recently took to his instagram to post a picture of himself with the two kids with the caption: “Why do I play sports so much? Because they can’t.”
