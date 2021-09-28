When Amesbury’s Paul Crochiere walks toward the starting line of the London Marathon on Sunday, he knows he’ll have no control over who lines up around him.
“If you’ve got Usain Bolt lining up next to you, you’re not gonna win,” laughed Crochiere. “So I’m hoping Usain Bolt doesn’t show up!”
Jokes aside, for the 62-year-old Crochiere, this weekend presents a fantastic opportunity.
On Wednesday, he and his wife, Nancy, will be flying out to London, where Paul will be looking to take home a world championship in his age group. This year’s London Marathon is also serving as the Abbott World Age Group Marathon Championship, which will, naturally, recognize the winner of each age group at the marathon’s conclusion.
Crochiere earned the opportunity to compete after he won his 60-64 age group at both the 2019 Boston Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon (Duluth, Minnesota) with times under three hours. He won the Boston in 2:53.40, then went on to Duluth where he won in 2:56.38 — beating the second-place finisher in his age group by over 20 minutes.
Initially, the Abbott World Age Group Marathon Championship was suppose to happen at the London Marathon in April of last year. But, as one would have guessed, issues regarding the pandemic forced the race to be postponed first to October of 2020, and then a second time to this Sunday — 18 months later.
“It’s exciting that it’s finally almost here,” said Crochiere, who moved to Amesbury in 1988. “It might be the only chance I have to compete at a world level, and the opportunity to do that is meaningful. But all I can do it focus on my training.
“Whatever happens out there, happens.”
But while Crochiere doesn’t know exactly the level of competition he’ll face, he certainly has the experience and training to give a real, honest go at taking home a world title.
This will be his 21st marathon, and he’s run in the Boston Marathon 10 times. Before winning both the Boston and Grandma’s in 2019, he won his age group at the Philadelphia Marathon in 2018 and came in fourth at the Chicago Marathon a few years prior to that.
For someone who started marathon running in his 40s as a form of stress relief from work — he’s a partner at Regnante Sterio & Osborne LLP in Wakefield — he’s already experienced a great deal of success.
“It’s a little odd,” laughed Crochiere. “Once I figured out how to do marathons, like the pacing and the training and stuff like that, I was kind of decent, but I wasn’t placing high in my age group in my 40s and 50s. But my times haven’t really gotten slower with age. I’m basically doing the same times now than I was in my 40s. The competition has slowed down while I’ve sort of maintained that time of around 2:50.”
“So whether it’s the attrition of my competition, or something I’m doing where it hasn’t hit me as hard yet, I don’t know.”
Usually, there are six world marathons that happen within a calendar year, with three occurring in the spring and the other three in the fall. But due to cancellations and postponements, five of the six marathons are happening within a two-week period this fall.
Boston, of course, is happening the following Monday, Oct. 11.
Crochiere believes that will spread out the field, but, like he said, “You can’t control who shows up.”
Still, Crochiere, who hasn’t run a marathon since June of 2019 but has run three half-marathons since May of 2021 as part of his training, has the pedigree alone to make some noise in London.
“I just want to be proud of the effort I’ve put into it,” said Crochiere. “I’ve done what I need to do to put myself in a good position. There are so many variables in a competition that I know I can’t control.
“But I’ve done the preparation that I intended to do, and I’m ready to hopefully have a good race.”
No matter what happens, though, Crochiere and his wife still have a week of hikes and sight-seeing awaiting them in the London area after the race ends.
And when they get back to Amesbury, you’ll still find Crochiere running out on the local streets most evenings, as he hopes to be able to continue running marathons into his 70s.
“There’s an indescribable sense of euphoria after crossing the finish line of a marathon,” said Crochiere. “It’s a feeling that’s worth pursuing again and again.
“That’s what motivates me through the drudge of a race.”
