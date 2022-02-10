Plain and simple, the Newburyport boys indoor track team dominated at the Reggie Lewis Center Tuesday night.
Led by five event winners — and many, many more top-6 finishers — the Clippers claimed the Cape Ann League Open championship with 141 points, which nearly doubled the score of second-place North Reading (75). Pentucket boys came in third with 60 points, Amesbury came in fifth (35) and Triton was right behind in sixth (26).
But, perhaps more importantly, the victory kept the train rolling in what has been a fantastic winter season for the Clipper boys. They completed an undefeated regular season, won the all-important Division 4 state relays and now can add a CAL Open title to their trophy case.
“The CAL is one of the most competitve leagues in the state and we’re so fortunate to have so many great teams and coaches,” said Newburyport coach Brian Moore. “While almost all of the races were close, it was our versatility that came through with wins in sprints, distance and field events.
“The boys came to play.”
What more, after the meet, it was announced that TJ Carleo won the CAL Male Athlete of the Year award.
The Newburyport senior has had a standout season, and on Tuesday he both won the 1,000-meter (2:39.57) and was on the second-place 4x400 team with James Forrest-Hay, Ethan Downs and Will Acquaviva that finished in 3:36.22. In fact, as they have all season, the Clippers couldn’t be stopped in the distance races.
In the 1,000, Newburyport took 1-2-3 as Carleo was followed by teammates Aimon Fadil and Downs. Nathan Barry beat the entire field in the mile in a personal-best 4:38.50, and he was followed by Bradford Duchesne in third and Sam Walker in fourth. Barry then took second overall in the 2-mile (10:44.61), with Andrew Lasson (3rd, 10:47.30), Walker (4th, 10:52.26) and Matt Murray (5th, 10:57.49) coming in right behind him. and for good measure, the Clippers finished 3rd in the 4x200 relay, 2nd in the 4x400 and first in the 4x800 when the team of Aimon Fadil, Owen Roberts, Duchesne and Aidan Hoidal-Bui crossed in 9:08.22.
The Clippers also got event wins from Acquaviva in the 300 in a personal-best (36.62), and Ean Hynes in the 55 hurdles in a personal-best 8.08.
Elsewhere, Pentucket’s third-place finish was fueled by Alex Bishop’s big day. The junior was named the Male Athlete of the Meet after breaking the school record to win the high jump (6-4), coming in second in the 55 hurdles (8.1) and racing on the third-place 4x400 team with Yanni Kakouris, Stratton Seymour and Will Roberts.
Amesbury was led by the shot-putting duo of Aiden Donovan (1st, 44-0) and Jadriel Laracuente (2nd, 43-11).
Rubio leads Pentucket girls to 1st
Off the top of his head, Pentucket indoor girls track coach Steve Derro can’t remember the last time his team won the CAL Open.
But, it’s been a while since he’s had a team as deep as this.
And, after placing third at the Division 4 state relays, Pentucket won Tuesday night with 91.33 points, which narrowly edged out second-place North Reading (79.16). The girls in green got three event wins from senior superstar and Middlebury-commit Emily Rubio, who was named both the Female Athlete of the Meet as well as the league MVP for the entire season.
“Emily was outstanding,” said Derro. “She’s just an unbelievable talent, but she’s got the work ethic to go forward and be even better. She’s been just a pleasure to coach these past few years.”
Rubio started her day off by winning the 55 hurdles in a personal-best 8.81, which out-paced second by over a half-second. She then won the long jump in a personal-best 18-1, then took the high jump when she leaped 5-4. That jump beat out teammate Reese Gallant, who set a new personal record when she cleared 5-0 to take second.
In total, the Pentucket girls set 19 personal bests on the day.
Emily’s sister, Phoebe, won the 1,000 in 3:09.70, and Pentucket’s other event win was the 4x200 team of Sydney Trout, Kayla Murphy, Gallant and Sage Smith (1:51.22).
“Coming into the year we knew we had a talented team,” said Derro. “We knew if we stayed healthy, then we would have a shot at it. and I think the day got started right when Libby Murphy, ran a 9-second personal best to take fourth in the mile. That was huge for us.”
Elsewhere on the girls side, Newburyport took third with 71.33 points, Triton took fourth (46) and Amesbury was seventh (21).
Newburyport got wins from Hailey LaRosa in the mile (5:29.20), and the 4x400 team of Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Blake Parker and Devin Stroope (4:16.81). Triton’s 4x800 team of Anna Romano, Alexa Bonasera, Robin Sanger and Ava Burl won in 10:33.47, and Nixie Raymond led Amesbury with a second-place finish in the 55-meter (7.54).
The winner of each event was named All-CAL, while the top-3 in each are CAL All-Stars.
CAL Championship (Boys)
Meet Results (8 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 141; 2. North Reading 75; 3. Pentucket 60; 4. Ipswich 48; 5. Amesbury 35; 6. Triton 26; 7. Lynnfield 10; 8. Manchester-Essex 8
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.83, 3. Will Acquaviva (N) 6.88, 4. Josh Monroe (T) 6.91, 6. Ryan Miles (N) 7.04; 300: 1. Acquaviva (N) 36.62, 3. Michael Sanchez (A) 38.26, 5. James Forrest-Hay (N) 39.25; 600: 3. Ryan Plisinski (P) 1:33.48, 4. Jalen Wise (N) 1:33.51, 6. Jonas Kenney (N) 1:35.67; 1,000: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 2:39.57, 2. Aimon Fadil (N) 2:45.04, 3. Ethan Downs (N) 2:45.71, 5. Stratton Seymour (P) 2:50.95; Mile: 1. Nathan Barry (N) 4:38.50, 3. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:40.81, 4. Sam Walker (N) 4:47.88, 6. Griffin White (T) 5:01.37; 2-Mile: 2. Barry (N) 10:44.61, 3. Andrew Lasson (N) 10:47.30, 4. Walker (N) 10:52.26, 5. Matt Murray (N) 10:57.49, 6. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:57.55; 55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 8.08, 2. Alex Bishop (P) 8.10, 3. Evan Armano (N) 8.26
4x200: 2. Triton (Monroe, Parker Burns, Peter Scangas, Eliot Lent) 1:37.07, 3. Newburyport (Miles, Ryan Azzi, Forrest-Hay, Caelan Twichell) 1:41.15, 5. Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Ethan Duggan, Jimmy Igoe, Brandon Lee) 1:41.91; 4x400: 2. Newburyport (Forrest-Hay, Downs, Carleo, Acquaviva) 3:36.22, 3. Pentucket (Bishop, Kakouris, Roberts, Seymour) 3:45.71, 4. Triton (Monroe, Scangas, Duncan MacDonald, Colin Webber) 3:51.64, 5. Amesbury (Shea Cucinotta, Zach Rome, Drew Sanford, Sanchez) 3:54.97; 4x800: 1. Newburyport (Fadil, Roberts, Duchesne, Aidan Hoidal-Bui) 9:08.22, 2. Triton (Bryce Martis, Bryan Nichols, John Sayles, White) 9:13.81, 5. Pentucket (Jackson Beauparlant, Isaac Rigoli, Oliver Schutz, Plisinski) 9:47.76, 6. Amesbury (Dorian Willerson, Stanton, Donovan Landry, Brody Tonks) 9:56.89; SP: 1. Aiden Donovan (A) 44-0, 2. Jadriel Laracuente (A) 43-11, 4. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 41-8; HJ: 1. Bishop (P) 6-4, 2. Grayson Fowler (N) 6-0, 3. Frank Majewski (P) 5-8; LJ: 2. Cucinotta (A) 19-10.25, 3. Kakouris (P) 19-8, 4. Lee (P) 19-7, 6. Wise (N) 17-11.50
CAL Championship (Girls)
Meet Results (10 teams scored): 1. Pentucket 91.32; 2. North Reading 79.16; 3. Newburyport 71.32; 4. Triton 46; 5. Ipswich 36; 6. Lynnfield 23.16; 7. Amesbury 21; 8. Manchester Essex 19; 9. Essex Tech 8; 9. Hamilton Wenham 8
Top area placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Nixie Raymond (A) 7.54, 3. Reese Gallant (P) 7.59, 4. Sage Smith (P) 7.62, 5. Sydney Trout (P) 7.68; 300: 2. Devin Stroope (N) 43.61, 3. Morgan Felts (N) 43.84, 4. Raymond (A) 44.02, 5. Annie Shay (N) 45.34; 600: 3. Annabel Murray (N) 1:45.69, 4. Arianna Basile (T) 1:49.29, 5. Elizabeth Downs (N) 1:50.66, 6. Blake Parker (N) 1:51.69; 1,000: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 3:09.70, 5. Violet Moore (N) 3:27.03, 6. Ella Visconti (T) 3:30.66; Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:29.20, 2. Ava Burl (T) 5:32.60, 3. Erin Wallwork (T) 5:37.17, 4. Libby Murphy (P) 5:43.75, 6. Bristol Banovic (N) 5:47.11; 2-Mile: 2. Abby Kelly (N) 12:23.19, 3. Wallwork (T) 12:55.38, 5. Devon Davis (N) 13:16.00, 6. Ella Edic (P) 13:24.38
55 hurdles: 1. Emily Rubio (P) 8.81, 3. Lidya Belanger (A) 9.72, 6. Julia Beauvais (T) 9.85; 4x200: 1. Pentucket (Trout, Kayla Murphy, Gallant, S. Smith) 1:51.22, 4. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Janet Amasa-Titus, Trinity Cole, Beauvais) 1:55.66, 6. Newburyport (Meghan Murray, Anna Affolter, Reese Bromby, Sophia Franco) 1:58.41; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (Shay, Felts, Parker, Stroope) 4:16.81, 3. Triton (A. Amasa-Titus, J. Amasa-Titus, Basile, Anna Romano) 4:24.59; 4x800: 1. Triton (Romano, Alexa Bonasera, Rabin Sanger, Burl) 10:33.47, 2. Pentucket (Lia Alsup, Edic, Murphy, P. Rubio) 10:59.31, 3. Newburyport (A. Murray, Downs, Moore, LaRosa) 11:01.81; HJ: 1. E. Rubio (P) 5-4, 2. Gallant (P) 5-0, 3. Julia Schena (N) 4-10, 4. Wynter Smith (P) 4-8, 5. Belanger (A) 4-6; LJ: 1. E. Rubio (P) 18-1, 4. S. Smith (P) 15-2.50; SP: 6. Meagan McAndrews (A) 28-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.