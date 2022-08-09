History was made at the 30th annual Newburyport High Street Mile on Sunday, and not just local history, but world history.
Salisbury’s Ruben Sança is the new world record holder in the Mile (Stroller) category. With his 55-pound, five-year-old son, Greyson, strapped in to the stroller in front, Sança finished the mile in a Guiness World Record 4:32.2 — good for fifth overall in the road race. After winning his fourth consecutive Newburyport Lions Club 10-mile road race at Yankee Homecoming last week, the former Cape Verde Olympian adds a world record to his long list of accomplishments.
Cambridge’s Drew Piazza was the High Street Mile winner in 4:09.3. He was followed by Needham’s John Benner (4:09.4), Amesbury’s Vojta Ripa (4:27.3) and Newburyport’s Steve Dowsett (4:30.7). Rising Newburyport High senior Bradford Duchesne also had a solid race, finishing eighth in 4:39.5.
On the women’s side, Providence’s Melissa Lodge was the winner in 4:38.5. Newburyport’s Betsy Suda put in another solid road race performances, finishing fourth in 5:18.0, and 15-year-old Amesbury native Noel Tripp was seventh in 5:51.8.
