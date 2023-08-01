NEWBURYPORT — New course, same winning face.
Officially, over the loudspeaker on the Newburyport High front lawn announcing finisher at the 63rd annual Yankee Homecoming Road Race, it was dubbed a four-peat for Ruben Sança. The former Cape Verde Olympian and Salisbury native, who has since moved to Dorchester Center, crossed the 10-mile finish line first in 51.48. Technically, you could call it a five-peat after there was no in-person race during the 2020 pandemic, but he still won the virtual race that was held.
But the “Drive for Five,” officially, will have to wait until next year.
For now, it’s a “Fantasic Four.”
“It always feels good,” said Sança. “I wasn’t very confident coming in because I haven’t been running as well as I want, but we just stuck it in there and just hung with it.”
On a brand new 10-mile course the race organizers unveiled this year, Sança found himself neck-and-neck with Natick’s Eric Ashe for the first few miles. But heading into downtown, he pulled away and never looked back. It was a beautiful evening for a road race — a farcry from the 90-degree days that have haunted the festivities the past few years — and all Sança wanted to do was defend.
His time this year was a little off from last year’s winning pace of 51.01, but that didn’t matter.
“Today was just about getting the win, it wasn’t really about time,” said Sança.
Ashe finished second in 53.24, and Shelburne Fall’s Mac Sloan Anderson was third (53.29). Our first local finisher was Georgetown’s Rusty Shackleford in fourth (54:04), followed by Newburyport’s Cameron Leonard in fifth (54:05) and Steve Dowsett in seventh (55:40).
On the women’s side in the 10-mile, Jaclyn Solimine-Fazioli finally broke through into the winner’s circle. The former Haverhill High and UMass Lowell great had come in second and third at previous Yankee Homecomings, but broke through for a victory in 1:00:16.
“It was great,” said Solimine-Fazioli, who has since moved to Derry. “There was a lot of support out there and it was just a lot of fun.”
A handful of local women rounded out the top of the leaderboard, with Amesbury’s Beth Dollas in second (1:04:09), Merrimac’s Emma Bianculli in third (1:05.27), Newburyport’s Betsy Suda in fourth (1:05.34) and West Newbury’s Siobahn Mitchell in sixth (1:07.43).
5K: High School Superstar wins women’s field
A little over a year ago, Apponoquet’s Hailey Desmarais started to get into running seriously.
Safe to say it was a good idea.
Over that stretch, the rising-senior at Apponquet High has competed in over 100 road races, and on Tuesday made a big impression in her first ever Yankee Homecoming. Official times have not yet been posted for the 5K as of the writing of this article, but Desmarais was the first female to cross to claim her first ever victory.
“Honestly, I probably got a new personal-best because the course was pretty flat,” said Desmarais. “The first mile I hit 5:40 and kind of went down from there. But I really loved it and can’t wait to be back next year.”
The overall 5K race winner was Boxford’s Danny Cosgrove.
Again, while official times have not yet been posted, the former UMass Lowell runner crossed in under 15 minutes to take home the title.
