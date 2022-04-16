You have to earn every run when you play a team like North Reading, and that's exactly what Newburyport did Saturday morning.
Trailing by two in the top of the sixth, the Clippers plated a run to cut it to a one-run game before scoring twice more in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Charlie Forrest then came back out for his fourth relief inning and shut the door to complete the dramatic 5-4 comeback win for the Clippers.
It's already the second time this spring that Newburyport (3-2) has scored two runs in the seventh inning while trailing to come back for a win.
"It was a very well-played baseball game," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "North Reading is a very good team that plays the game the right way. We had to earn everything we got today."
Trailing 4-2, Lucas Stallard (3-for-4) started the rally in the sixth inning with a double before Jack Fehlner singled him home with two outs. The Clippers would go on to load the bases, but couldn't plate the tying run.
Forrest, however, just continued to do his job.
The junior came in with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth inning, but got Newburyport out of the jam with only one run allowed. He then navigated a clean fifth and sixth innings to keep his team within striking distance.
And the Clippers rewarded his efforts in the seventh.
Jack Sullivan (2-for-2, 2 runs) got hit by a pitch to start the inning, and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Connor Stick. Stallard followed with an RBI-single to tie it, and after Owen Tahnk and Max Puleo walked, the bases were loaded for Fehlner. The senior captain laid down a "perfect" suicide squeeze bunt to score Stallard and give the Clippers the lead.
Forrest then took care of business in the bottom half to send his team home happy.
Newburyport will host Lynnfield Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
Amesbury powers past Royals
The baseball was flying off the Amesbury bats Saturday morning.
Trevor Kimball blasted a pair of two-run home runs -- one in the first inning and one in the third -- and Jake Harring hit his first career homer, another two-run shot, in the second to power Amesbury to a 12-5 win over Georgetown. Sophomore Aiden Donovan got his first career start, and win, on the mound for Amesbury (3-1) after tossing four solid innings while also going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Everyone in the Amesbury starting lineup recorded a hit, and Kimball (5 RBI), Harring (3 RBI), Donovan and Drew Scialdone all had two.
Georgetown (2-1) used six pitchers and was led by a 3-for-4 day at the plate from Jack Lucido. The Royals belted out nine hits on the day, and both Carter Lucido (1-for-4) and Ethan Lee (1-for-3) drove in a pair of runs.
Amesbury led 6-2 after four innings before breaking the game wide open with four more runs in the top of the fifth. Up next, Amesbury will host Manchester-Essex Tuesday morning (10 a.m.), while Georgetown will host Ipswich on the same day (3:45 p.m.).
Newburyport 5, North Reading 4
Newburyport (5): Sullivan lf 2-2-2, Stick 2b 3-0-0, Stallard ss/p 4-3-3, Tahnk 3b 3-0-0, Puleo dh 3-0-1, Fehlner p/ss/rf 2-0-1, Lawton rf 2-0-0, Forrest p 0-0-0, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Cowles c 3-0-0. Totals 25-5-7
RBI: Stallard 2, Fehlner 2, Puleo
WP: Forrest;
Newburyport (3-2): 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 — 5
North Reading: 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 4
Amesbury 12, Georgetown 5
Amesbury (12): Harring 2b 4-1-2, Cucinotta ss 4-1-1, Scialdone rf 4-2-2, Kimball lf 4-2-2, Donovan p 4-1-2, L. Arsenault 3b 4-1-1, W. Arsenault c 4-2-1, Stanley cf 3-0-1, Burnham 1b 2-1-1. Totals 33-12-13
Georgetown (5): Gilbo cf 3-0-1, J. Lucido ss/p/lf 4-3-3, Girouard 1b/p/3b 2-0-0, Encarnacion cr 0-1-0, Lee DH 3-0-1, Willis 2b 1-0-0, C. Lucido rf/p 4-0-1, Thompson 3b/p 3-0-0, Giguere 2b/ss 4-1-1, Gioia lf/p 2-0-0, Sarge ph 1-0-1, Gilstein c 2-0-1, Z. Gilmore p/1b 0-0-0, Ruth rf 0-0-0. Totals 29-5-9
RBI: A — Kimball 5, Harring 3, Donovan, L. Arsenault, W. Arsenault, Stanley; G — C. Lucido 2, Lee 2, Gilbo
WP: Donovan; LP: Gilmore
Amesbury (3-1): 2 0 4 0 4 1 1 — 12
Georgetown (2-1): 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 5
