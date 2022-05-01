Charlie Forrest continues to get it done for Newburyport.
After getting touched up for three runs in the top of the first inning, the junior settled down in a big way. He only allowed five hits on the day with seven strikeouts, finishing the complete game to lead the red-hot Clippers to a 7-4 win over rival Triton on Saturday. That’s now seven wins in a row for Newburyport (8-2), which took over first place overall in the CAL Kinney standings with the victory.
Forrest is now 4-1 on the year with a 2.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.
Triton (5-4) had come in on a five-game winning streak, and plated three runs in the top of the first thanks to RBI-singles from Andrew Johnson and Griffin Dupuis. The Clippers came back to score two runs in the first and another in the second to tie the score at 3-3, but senior Joe Abt launched his first home run of the year in the top of the third to put the Vikings back on top.
However, the lead was short lived.
Newburyport scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good, then added another insurance run in the fifth. Co-captains Jack Fehlner (1-for-3) and Lucas Stallard, as well as Max Puleo and Owen Tahnk, had an RBI, and both Jack Sullivan (1-for-2) and Connor Stick (2-for-3) scored twice.
The Vikings were hurt by four errors on the day that led to five unearned runs.
Newburyport will be at Pentucket on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while Triton host Georgetown Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Lucido leads Royals with gem
Carter Lucido’s breakout season continued on Saturday.
The sophomore was in total command on the mound, and tossed a complete-game gem with five strikeouts to lead Georgetown to a 2-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham. He also got a hit in his lone plate appearance, as the Royals (4-5) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the win. Senior Jake Thompson (1-for-3) drove in a run, and Jake Gilbo, Ethan Lee Nate Giguere and Jake Gilstein also all had hits.
Lucido is now 3-0 on the year with a 0.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.
Georgetown will travel to Manchester-Essex for a 3:45 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.
Amesbury wins in extras
It took a couple of extra innings, but Amesbury eventually got it done at home Saturday morning.
Tied up in the bottom of the ninth inning, junior Trevor Kimball laced a walk-off single to lift Amesbury to a 9-8 win over Rockport. It was Kimball’s only hit on the day, but it couldn’t have come at a better time. The win also keeps Amesbury (7-3) standing on top of the CAL Baker division.
Sophomore Aiden Donovan pitched 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts, and Amesbury built an 8-2 lead behind him after a monster six-run fourth inning. But disaster struck in the top of the sixth when Rockport plated six runs to tie the game at 8-8 and eventually send it into extras. Josh Sorgini pitched two clean innings of relief with two strikeouts over the eighth and ninth, and Kimball got him the win with his clutch, game-winning hit.
Leadoff man Jake Harring went 4-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI for Amesbury. Shea Cucinotta went 2-for-5, Drew Scialdone went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and Donovan also went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Amesbury will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Georgetown (2): Gilbo cf 3-0-1, C. Lucido p 1-0-1, Girouard 1b 3-0-0, Lee dh 3-0-1, J. Lucido ss 1-1-0, Thompson 3b 2-1-1, Giguere 2b 3-0-1, Ruth rf 2-0-0, Gilstein c 3-0-1, Encarnacion lf 0-0-0. Totals 21-2-6
RBI: Thompson
WP: C. Lucido (3-0)
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Georgetown (4-5): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Amesbury 9, Rockport 8
Amesbury (9): Harring 2b 6-2-4, Cucinotta ss 5-1-2, Scialdone 1b 4-2-2, Kimball lf 4-0-1, MacDonald cf 3-0-0, W. Arsenault c 4-1-1, Donovan p 5-1-2, L. Arsenault 3b 2-1-1, Stanley cf 3-1-1, Fortier ph 1-0-0, Sorgini ph 1-0-0. Totals 38-9-14
RBI: Harring 2, Scialdone 2, Kimball 2, Cucinotta, MacDonald
WP: Sorgini
Rockport: 0 0 2 0 0 6 0 0 0 — 8
Amesbury (7-3): 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 — 9
Newburyport 7, Triton 4
Triton (4): Watson p/1b 3-1-1, Daniels cf 3-1-1, Abt ss 2-2-1, Egan dh/p 3-0-0, Johnson c 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 3b 3-1-1, Lindholm rf 2-0-0, Rumph 2b 3-0-1. Totals 21-4-5
Newburyport (7): Sullivan rf 2-2-1, Stick dh 3-2-2, Stallard ss 2-1-0, Tahnk 3b 2-1-0, Puleo lf 4-0-0, Fehlner 2b 3-0-1, Lawton cf 4-0-0, Ford 1b 3-1-1, Cowles c 3-0-0, Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 26-7-5
RBI: N — Stallard, Tahnk, Puleo, Fehlner; T — Abt, Johnson, G. Dupuis
HR: T — Abt
WP: Forrest (4-1); LP: Watson (2-1)
Triton (5-4): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Newburyport (8-2): 2 1 0 3 1 0 0 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.