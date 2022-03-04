LEOMINSTER -- There's a lot that the Newburyport coaching staff and community is going to remember about this year's senior class. The four-straight CAL Kinney titles. The 53-5 league record. The fact that they never lost a league game on their home court.
Just to name a few.
But James Scali, Jack Fehlner, Ronan Brown and Finn Sullivan will be remembered most for their grit and toughness on the court. And they and the rest of the Clippers showed plenty of that in Friday's 69-53 loss to No. 4 Leominster in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament. After beating a talented Marblehead team on the road in the preliminary round on Tuesday, the No. 38-seeded Clippers led Leominster by two early in the third quarter.
But the Blue Devils (15-4) finished the game on a 38-20 run to advance to the tourney's "Sweet 16."
"I love them so much," said Newburyport coach Dave Clay of his four-person senior class. "I've known them all since like fifth grade, and our relationships won't stop here. It's just tough that we won't be able to see each other all the time like we do now. But they've given me everything they had, they've given this program everything they had and I'm so proud of the effort they gave. I'm just proud of them, really."
Leominster was led by 6-foot-6 Alex Moison, who had a game-high 22 points.
The Blue Devils started the game throwing lobs to their star senior, who caught a pair of them over the Newburyport zone that led to layups, then in the second half Moison showed his shooting touch with four 3s. Besides his 22 points, he also added 8 rebound and 3 blocks, and his presence alone undoubtedly played a factor whenever a Clipper drove into the paint.
In the first half, however, the Clippers countered with 3s.
Scali (team-high 20 points) hit back-to-back 3s followed by a Fehlner 3 to help cut it to a 15-13 game after the first quarter. Leominster, led by Mosion and sophomore Terrence McCormack (15 pts), was threatening to stretch the lead close to double digits closing in on the half, but a nice and-1 from freshman big Finn Brennan helped to make it just a 31-29 game in favor of the home team heading into the break. And coming out to start the third, Brennan hit a pair of free throws and Scali added a bucket to give Newburyport it's only lead of the second half at 33-31.
But it didn't last long.
The Blue Devils found their stride offensively, and an unfortunate ankle injury to Brennan while he was coming down for a rebound forced him out of the game and took one of the Clippers' only true forwards out of the lineup. And going up against a team as tall as Leominster, that hurt.
After the injury, McCormack drove through the paint for two straight layups, and the 3s that Newburyport were hitting in the first half weren't falling in the second. And the Clippers struggled to finish at the rim.
"Not as much as it appeared," said Clay when asked how much Leominster's size affected his team. "I thought we still should have finished around the rim, but, you know, they played so hard and gave everything they had. We just came up short tonight. We missed some shots that we can hit, but I'm proud of them."
Adam Bovee hit a 3 for Newburyport near the end of the third to cut the deficit to four, but Moison came right back down and hit a 3 of his own at the buzzer to make it a 45-38 game heading into the fourth. Moison would hit two more big 3s in the fourth, and junior Justin Dadah (21 pts) made 11-of-12 free throw, most in the fourth quarter, to help the Blue Devils ice it away when the Clippers started to foul late.
Still, Newburyport went out swinging.
Bovee (10 pts) hit a late 3 to make it 63-53 with 53 seconds left, but the Clippers never got any closer. Brown finished with 4 points, but gave everything he had down low -- especially after the injury to Brennen -- in fighting among the trees for his 8 rebounds.
Another storyline to the game was Scali going up against his uncle, Leominster coach Kevin Grutchfield. After the game, Grutchfield was happy to be moving on, but said it was "heartbreaking" to have to put an end to his nephew's high school career.
The two shared an emotional hug when the game ended.
Leominster 69, Newburyport 53
Division 2 First Round
Newburyport (53): Adam Bovee 4-0-10, James Scali 5-8-20, Finn Sullivan 1-0-3, Finn Brennan 2-3-7, Ronan Brown 2-0-4, Jack Fehlner 2-0-6, Owen Tahnk 0-1-1, Henry Acton 1-0-2. Totals 17-12-53
Leominster (69): Warren Acceus 2-0-4, Kevin Viola 2-0-5, Alex Moison 8-2-22, Rikervin Encarnacion 0-0-0, Justin Dadah 5-11-21, Terrence McCormack 6-1-15, Michael Halstead 1-0-2. Totals 24-14-69
3-pointers: N — Bovee 2, Scali 2, Fehlner 2, Sullivan; L — Moison 4, McCormack 2, Viola
Newburyport (14-8): 13 16 9 15 — 53
Leominster (15-4): 15 16 14 24 — 69
