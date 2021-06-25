NEWBURYPORT — In just a few short months, Caroline Schulson has established herself as one of the best young tennis stars to ever come through Newburyport High. This spring the sophomore beat everyone she faced in her debut high school season, and on Friday she authored her masterpiece.
Facing Winchester first singles star Kaitlin Tan in her Division 2 North Finals match, Schulson was completely in control, earning a spotless 6-0, 6-0 victory against one of the top players in the state.
“It was a statement win for her, it was a very competitive opponent and she obliterated her, which was exciting to see,” said Newburyport coach Carly Fair. “She’s played some tough opponents this year, but to see her win today, she just put on such a show. It was a beautiful thing to get to see.”
While Schulson and Tan’s match was an outstanding showcase of high-level tennis, it was also the highlight of an otherwise tough day for Newburyport girls tennis. The Clippers lost 4-1 to Winchester, which eliminated Newburyport in the sectional final for the third straight season.
Thanks to Schulson’s heroics things remained close through the first two matches. Schulson picked up her win right after Katherine O’Connor fell at third singles 6-0, 6-1, but Winchester clinched the win after winning the next two, with Elle Doucette falling 6-3, 6-1 at second singles and the team of Molly Page and Li McClure 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles.
With the result decided, Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman’s second doubles match wound up being settled in a tiebreaker after the pairs split the first two sets. Lynch and Newman lost 4-6 and then won 6-3, but their opponents Abby Wilson and Maddy Buck took the tiebreaker set 10-8 to clinch the win.
Newburyport ends its season at 14-1 overall, while Winchester (17-0) advances to the Division 2 championship on Monday.
“It was really exciting to go undefeated in the regular season, the girls worked really hard and it was such a nice group of girls,” Fair said. “There was no drama and they all worked so hard and were dedicated to the team, it was a really special group of girls.”
***
Winchester 4, Newburyport 1
Division 2 North Finals
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-0
Records: Winchester 17-0, Newburyport 14-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.