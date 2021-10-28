In many respects, you could say this year’s Cape Ann League champion Newburyport boys soccer team was over a decade in the making.
Wait, lets repeat that for the folks standing in the back that may not have heard.
Your 2021, CAL boys soccer outright champion is Newburyport High.
It’s a sentence that’s never been spoken before in the 30-plus-year history of the program.
But when the Clippers (15-1-1) took down Hamilton-Wenham, 2-1, last Thursday, in cemented this fall’s squad in school history as the first to claim that much-sought-after crown. Last year’s team technically finished in a tie for the league title with Lynnfield and North Reading in the pandemic-shortened 10-game season.
But that didn’t feel quite as real for the Clippers.
So to do it in a full-length season, while standing atop the mountain all by themselves, is just so much sweeter.
“A lot of us weren’t satisfied with having to split it three ways last year,” said senior quad-captain Graham Smith. “We knew coming into the season our team’s talent, chemistry and work ethic would be even higher than the year prior, so everyone’s primary goal was being able to finally say the CAL is ours and only ours.”
As one would imagine just taking a glance at its record, Newburyport steamrolled to the league title this year in rather dominating fashion.
The Clippers have 11 shutouts behind junior goalie Owen Tahnk, and strikers Will Acquaviva, Brady O’Donnell and Henry Acton have spearheaded an offensive attack that has outscored opponents 58-6. The team also has wins over Division 1 programs Methuen and Central Catholic from the Merrimack Valley, and also took down another D1 team in Andover during a preseason scrimmage.
It’s no wonder that in the latest MIAA Division 3 boys soccer power ratings, which were released Monday, the Clippers came in at No. 6.
And that may prove to be far too low.
“I thought last year we could have made a big run in the tournament if there was one,” said coach Shawn Bleau, who’s been with the program in some coaching capacity for the past 19 years. “But they really worked hard in the offseason, and I’d say this is the fittest we’ve ever come in heading into a season.
“Our main goal was to win the CAL. ... Well, we wanted to go undefeated, which is very hard to do. But if you go undefeated, there’s a good chance you’re going to win the CAL.”
For Bleau especially, this season — and the players who’ve made it all possible — holds a special place.
Many, if not all, of the guys on this year’s roster have been playing together since their youth soccer days. and Bleau, who has remained heavily involved in the Newburyport youth programs over his years working with the East Coast Soccer Academy, has watched them all mature into the talented unit they are now.
“It’s awesome. It’s like a second family for me,” said Bleau. “We’ve been together for awhile now, and a lot of their parents have been big soccer advocates and have kept them involved.
“It’s all accumulated to what’s happened this year.”
That chemistry the team has from years of playing together is evident when you watch them fly up and down the pitch.
“It was awesome to win the CAL with these guys,” said fellow senior quad-captain Jack Fehlner. “I’ve been on youth clinics and been on teams with some of these guys since I was really young, and I think it’s been a huge goal of Coach Bleau’s since he started coaching here.
“He’s been building this program for awhile now, so I’m glad we were able to achieve it.”
The program has had some solid squads since it was started in the mid-80s, but so far, this fall’s team has topped them all.
And the Clippers aren’t done yet.
Expectations coming into the season were high — you could say state title high — and that won’t change when the tournament, which the Clippers will be a high seed in, starts next week.
“My sophomore and freshman year, I got a taste of what the playoffs are like and our teams made solid efforts,” said Smith. “In my perspective though, this team we have right now blows all of those teams out of the water.
“I love these boys, I trust them on the ball and I know each and every one of them is motivated to continue making history.”
That may be the operative word right there: history.
It’s been a season of history-making firsts for Newburyport, and that only can continue with a prolonged state tourney run.
But no matter what happens, Goal No. 1 has been achieved.
And that CAL title can never be taken away from these Clippers.
“The CAL was insane and the feeling of that final whistle against Hamilton-Wenham still hasn’t worn off,” said Smith.
“But our team doesn’t plan on stopping just yet.”
