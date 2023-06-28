At this point, they’d be wise to rename Manning Field to something along the lines of “James T. Stehlin Field South.”
Newburyport simply owned the Lynn Stadium during the 2022-23 school year.
Especially when it came to boys soccer.
Of course, way back in November it housed the scene of Newburyport’s greatest moment as a program, when the Clippers beat Dedham in the Division 3 State Championship game, 1-0, to claim their first ever title. We all remember “The Kick,” right? When Henry Acton miraculously sent a pass back to Nolan Smith while falling, who then spun it back to Grady Conly for the lone goal of the game that clinched Newburyport’s perfect 23-0-0 season.
It was history that will live on in Clipper lore forever.
And it was history that wouldn’t have played out if Newburyport hadn’t beat Stoneham by the same score, on the same field, in the semfinals. Remember that one? With about 70 seconds left in a scoreless game, James Forrest-Hay sent a pass over to Caelan Twichell, who rocketed home his school-record 21st goal of the season for the nearly buzzer-beating game-winner.
What a crazy week of soccer that was.
Flash forward to Tuesday night, and a trio from that historic state championship squad bookended the 2022-23 school year with some more “Manning Field Magic.” Recently-graduated seniors Twichell and Forrest-Hay were selected to play for the North Team in the Agganis All-Star game, and Clipper coach Shawn Bleau — who grew up in Lynn — served as coach of the team.
And the Clippers made their mark.
Forrest-Hay, a Daily News All-Star who scored 15 goals with 6 assists this past fall, broke the ice in the first half with a goal, then added another in the second half to fuel the North All-Star’s 4-0 shutout victory over the South. For his efforts, he was named the North’s MVP, a fitting end to a school athletic year that saw Newburyport experience the highest of highs at Manning Field.
“It was awesome to coach in this event,” said Bleau, a former Agganis scholarship winner himself. “I think I was one of the first soccer players to get an Agganis scholarship back in ’88. They started with football and then added basketball, and then finally soccer. I coached it a few years ago as well, but to come back and be at this game is always special.
“And to get one more chance to be with Caelan and James and coach them was great.”
Another cool moment for Bleau was having four players from Lynn Tech on the North All-Star roster in Erikson Licardie, Jason Robles, Geovani Solis and Kevin Yuman. He started the boys soccer program at the school in 1994, and “enjoyed talking to those kids about how the program is now.”
While Twichell didn’t score — and to be honest the Daily News MVP did enough of that with his 21 goals during the season — he did start in the midfield and had a handful of pass breakups. He is headed off to UNH next fall to focus on his studies, but may look to play some club soccer if he has the time.
Forrest-Hay, meanwhile, has his passport ready.
This wasn’t the first All-Star game the elite striker has played in this year, as in the fall he earned a spot on the EMass All-Star team. At the game, he was approached by a member of a Spanish Club team, and will soon be off to Spain to play and train there for a year before hopefully finding a spot on a college roster back in the States in 2024.
Finally, one last local player on the North All-Star roster needs his props.
Amesbury’s Charlie Mackie, a Daily News All-Star in his own right, was the team’s starting goalie and pitched the shutout. He made five big stops, many coming early in the second half when it was still only a 1-0 game.
“It was just a really good night,” said Bleau. “I really enjoyed being with the kids and it was some pretty good soccer. We all had a fun time.”
