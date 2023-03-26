The Newburyport Squirt Hockey team just finished the regular season in first place after going 19-7-1, and will begin the playoffs on Sunday. Members of the team are: (Back row) Coaches Dave Marroncelli, Mike Bavaro and Beth Delisle. (Middle Row) Tate Carpenter, Quinn LeGrow, Max Varay, Cam Bavaro, Cooper Tramontana and Teddy Wilcox. (Front Row) Brendan Kelley, Fitzy Mahoney, Austin Marroncelli, Cian Barry, Quinn Smith and Ethan Thalmann.