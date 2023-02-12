Douglas Aylward has had a terrific season for the Triton wrestling team this winter, but that first tournament victory has been elusive for the 182-pounder. The tri-captain came in second at the Belmont Invitational earlier in the year, then was runner-up yet again at the CAL/NEC Open a couple of weeks ago.
But the breakthrough finally came.
At Saturday's Division 3 North Sectional at Tewksbury, Aylward won all three of his matches to claim the championship at 182. His efforts helped Triton take fifth out of 13 teams with 137.5 points, trailing only host Tewksbury, Melrose, Wakefield and Excel Academy.
"Clearly the star of the day was Douglas Aylward, finally winning his first championship after coming in second place multiple times this year," said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. "He had a dominant performance over Luke Shaw of Tewksbury, 12-3, in the semifinals, and followed with another dominant performance in the finals, pinning Marcus Tucci of Burlington."
Aylward's stellar tournament highlighted a pretty solid day for Triton.
In total, the Vikings had an impressive 10 Sectional placers, and will send six to next week's Division 3 State Meet at Wakefield. Aylward will of course be there, as will Sam Imlach at 113, Lucas Bistany at 145 and Ashton Wonson at 220. Both Boston Record (126) and Anthony Navaroli (160) will be going as well, but as alternates.
A top-4 finish at Sectionals qualifies a wrestler for States, while those who come in fifth-place are named alternates.
Wonson, a senior captain, was Triton's next bext finisher in third. He went 3-1 on the day, losing to Gloucester's Jayden Toppan in the semifinals before rebounding with a double-OT win over Joe Lamonica of Wakefield in the consolation finals. Wonson only has three losses on the year, and all have come to Toppan.
Imlach, a sophomore, got himself some revenge in the consolation semifinals, pinning Gloucester's Aiden DeCoste to claim fourth at 113 and earn a spot at States. Two weeks ago at the CAL/NEC Open, it was DeCoste pinning Imlach in the finals. The other Viking earning a spot at States was Bistany, who bumped up to 145 and went 2-2 on the day to take fourth.
Record and Navaroli are both alternates for States after coming in fifth, but certainly had tournament highlights. For the 126-pound Record, he enjoyed a breakout day winning four matches and going 4-2. Similarly, Navaroli came in unseeded at 160, but pinned three opponents -- including the No. 3 seed -- to place fifth and get that alternate spot.
Elsewhere for the Vikings, Nic Rigol (106), Briam Quam (138) and Nolan Merrill (170) all placed sixth to make the podium.
Pentucket's Kamuda gets 100th win!
Pentucket/Newburyport was also in action this weekend at the Division 2 North Sectionals, and had some highlights.
Most notably, senior Trevor Kamuda placed third at 145 to qualify for States next week, and in the process picked up his 100th career win on the mat. His younger brother, Tanner, also placed third at 120, and will be competing at States as well.
Adam Newman continued his strong year and placed fifth at 160 to earn an alternate spot at States, and Mason Skinner also reached the podium after placing sixth at 182.
