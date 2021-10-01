If you've been to a Newburyport football game this fall, there's probably one number you've seen flying around the field more than others.
19.
It's the number of senior wide receiver/inside linebacker Lucas Stallard, who over the past two years has transformed himself into both one of the Cape Ann League's top playmakers as well as defensive stoppers.
"He's one of, if not the most explosive player that I've coached over my 17 years," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "You know, we always talk about effort and attitude and how important both are. He is the one individual who puts in maximum effort on every single play.
"But that's just Lucas. He puts in maximum effort in everything that he does."
If you saw Newburyport's first game of the season against Masconomet, Stallard was the guy who made defenders miss all over the field to haul in six passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- while making a team-high 10 tackles on defense. He followed that a week later with a 6-catch, 126-yard and two TD performance in a win over Bedford.
Last Friday he was held in check offensively by Triton, but still had a team-high 9 tackles while making a massive sack that led to the Clippers' eventual game-winning drive.
"So far this year has been a lot of fun," said Stallard, who started playing tackle in the fifth grade. "The team has come together nice and I'm excited to see where the season goes.
"I think I like playing offense better but I just love playing football in general. It's the only place where you can legally run up and hit someone!"
Offensively, Stallard has a team-high 217 yards (second in the Daily News area) and four TDs on 13 catches, and defensively he's posted a team-high 33 tackles through three games with two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Not bad for a guy who came in freshman year as a quarterback.
Wait, what?
"Freshman year I was QB but I was hurt most of the season," said Stallard, who's father and grandfather are both airplane pilots. "Sophomore year I was a safety and outside linebacker, and at the exit meetings that year coach said that he wanted me to give wide receiver a go."
The move certainly paid off.
In five games during the Fall 2 season, Stallard hauled in nine receptions for 98 yards and a score, and has only gotten better this year. He is getting some looks from colleges (Franklin Pierce was at the Triton game), and is hoping to play either football or baseball at the next level.
"He's just a role model for the community," said Smolski. "He talked to the seventh graders and fifth and sixth graders at an outing we had the other day. He's just a role model for all of those guys.
"I tell them if they want to aspire to be anyone, they want to be Lucas Stallard."
According to Stallard, he gets his competitiveness from his mother, Paula, who was a professional beach volleyball player.
"She's the one that really pushes me," said Stallard, who is also a bright student who takes AP Environmental Science.
Whatever the case may be, the Clippers (2-1), who host Lynnfield Friday night at 6:30 p.m. are certainly happy to have him as one of their five captains this fall.
"I'm happy as long as we're on top," said Stallard. "Obviously, I love catching the ball, but it doesn't always have to happen. I love to block, too, and I love to hit people.
"We've won a couple in a row now, so hopefully we can keep the good vibes going."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.