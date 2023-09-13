NEWBURYPORT — How do you follow up the greatest season in program history?
Simple, just keep winning.
All throughout last year’s CAL Kinney title and magical run to the Division 3 state semifinals, members of the Newburyport volleyball team talked about how it was a season that was changing the standard. The Clippers were that good, and experienced so many “program firsts” last fall, that moving forward a new baseline of expectations had to be set.
Well, so far so good in 2023.
Even though Newburyport has just one returning starter back this season in senior outside hitter Zoey Calitri, the level of excellent play hasn’t dropped off. On Wednesday, the Clippers surged past a scrappy and hard-fighting Triton team, 3-1 (25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20), to remain an undefeated 5-0 on the young season. That now includes wins over the Vikings, Pentucket, Essex Tech, Masconomet and a Lynnfield team that was also a state semifinalist in Division 4 a year ago.
“Absolutely it did,” said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo when asked if last season truly did raise the standard of play within the program.
“We have a lot higher competition in the program. Even the freshman coming up, the competition amongst the grade levels has increased quite a bit in the past several years. So that’s played a big role, and we have a lot more girls playing outside of season too and really improving.”
It’s been an impressive start.
And, unfortunately, it’s been at less than full strength as well, as Lily LeDuc — a returning Daily News All-Star — suffered a season-ending injury during the summer before her senior year could even kick off. But even with all of the new faces into the starting lineup and the injury curveballs thrown into the equation, Newburyport just continues to pile up wins.
“We only have one returning starter, so that’s pretty significant,” said Solazzo.
“We lost a lot of our offense, but we’re slowly building back up. We’ve been pretty solid in the back line so that’s been carrying us a bit, and as our offense starts to pick up more, hopefully we’ll continue to play even better.”
The Clippers wasted no time getting off to a fast start Wednesday evening.
Audrey Loughran has been a force on the line all season, and delivered a few of her team-high 11 kills in the first set to help the Clippers win it comfortably, 25-14. Calitri was on the court all night as a vocal leader, and fellow seniors Maddie Heath and Marla Olsen (5 aces) played strong games.
Then in Game 2, it was the juniors stepping up.
Triton (1-2) took an early 10-7 lead in the game off the back of kills from Kendall Liebert and Laura Zahornasky, but a Loughran blocked shifted momentum. Junior Laney Schwab took advantage with one of her five kills, and classmate Olivia Foley delivered the dagger block to close out the Clippers’ 25-20 win.
“We have a really cohesive team,” said Solazzo. “We’re well balanced. Everybody brings something to the team and it’s nice to have.”
But Triton wasn’t about to call it an early night.
Madeline Doring, Taryn LeBreck and Genevieve Young — along with Liebert and Zahornasky — helped the Vikings build and early lead, and Eloise Kirkpatrick delivered a pinpoint ace to make it 21-17. Newburyport tried to stem the tide with a timeout, but moments later the Vikings got the final point to close out the 25-22 win and make it a 2-1 match.
The Clippers, however, came out strong in the fourth set.
Calitri (8 kills) helped her team build up an early advantage, and a momentum-shifting block from Zahornasky was met with another momentum-shiftin block from Foley on the other side to make it 20-15 Newburyport. The Vikings called a timeout down 24-17 and came out scoring three straight points, but the Clippers eventually closed it out to stay perfect on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.