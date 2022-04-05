Hoopla standalone

Courtesy Photo

Newburyport's James Scali, center, holds the championship trophy after helping his team win the first ever "Port City Hoopla" on Saturday. The fundraiser showcased some of the top high school players in town, as well as had some fun 3-point contests, and raised over $2,000 for the International Red Cross that will go straight towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

