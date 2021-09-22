NEWBURYPORT — For Newburyport girls soccer coach Kevin Sheridan — and, well, for every coach for any sport at any level — it's always satisfying when exactly what you work on in practice happens in a game.
Sheridan got to experience that during the first 10 minutes of Wednesday's contest against Lynnfield.
Junior striker Anna Affolter darted to about 15 yards in front of the net, took a beautiful crossing pass from teammate Alexis Greenblott, controlled it on her right foot and fired a bullet that flew past the goalie into the bottom left corner. And not even a minute later, senior Molly Webster scored in a similar fashion, with Affolter assisting on the goal, to lift Newburyport to an eventual 2-0 win over Lynnfield.
A bit different than Monday's 2-0 win over Manchester-Essex that saw the Clippers (5-1-1) score both of their goals in the game's final two minutes.
"I much prefer to score them early," laughed Sheridan. "It was just two good finishes with both girls being in the right spots. The one that Anna scored was almost to a T what we practiced today. And Molly has just been digging hard all year, so it was great to see her get one today. She earned it."
Affolter has been hounding defenses all year, but hadn't been able to put one home until Wednesday. She almost netted a second goal of the day late in the second half, but her strike went just wide to the left.
It didn't matter, though. Scoring the opening goal, and, of course, getting the win, made it a great day.
"I got a great breakaway ball from Alexis," she said. "So I just ran really hard and managed to get my first goal of the season!"
After the two quick goals, the Clippers were able to rely upon their stingy defense to hold on for the win. Midfielder Deirdre McElhinney and senior captains Caitlyn Rooney and Katelyn Gallagher — who got to celebrate her birthday with a win — led the defensive effort in front of goalie Gabby Loughran, who came up clutch with six saves.
Through seven games this fall, the Clippers have six shutouts.
"We have definitely improved in our passing skills," said Rooney. "We went from, like, below 0 to way up there. We're really getting the chemistry together as one team and we get the ball to where it needs to be."
Her coach agrees.
"We've come a long way in the past couple of weeks," said Sheridan. "We're playing pretty well, but there are a lot of good teams in the CAL, so we have to play well.
"We have good upperclassmen leadership, but we also have some underclassmen contributors as well. We're a pretty balanced team."
Lynnfield did score with about eight minutes left in the second half, but the goal was called off due to offsides.
Regardless, it was another quality win for the Clippers, who will travel to Amesbury on Friday for a 4 p.m. start.
"We definitely want to make it to the state tournament this year," said Rooney. "That's definitely something we're aiming for, and this game has definitely helped us get there.
"One step forward."
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Anna Affolter, Molly Webster
Assists: Alexis Greenblott, Affolter
Saves: Gabby Loughran 6
Lynnfield: 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (5-1-1): 2 0 — 2
