Briana Farrell

Amesbury’s Briana Farrell, a senior at Central Catholic (Lawrence) HS, recently committed and signed her National Letter of Intent to participate in both cross country and track and field at Merrimack College, where she also plans to study Criminology. Farrell is a three-sport athlete (Field Hockey, Winter/Spring Track & Field) for the Raiders.

 Courtesy Photo

Trending Video

Recommended for you