GROVELAND — The Pentucket softball team is simply on fire.
The Panthers marched into Wednesday’s chilly home game against rival Newburyport winners of five straight, and had outscored opponents by a whopping 94-6 over that stretch. It’s been a remarkable display of solid softball, but arguably none of those victories had come against a team as good as the Clippers.
So could they rise to the challenge?
As it turns out, absolutely.
Pentucket built an early lead thanks in large part to a three-run home run from sophomore Kayla Murphy in the third, but watched as Newburyport slowly crawled back inning by inning. The Clippers fought back to make it an 8-5 game with no outs in the sixth inning, but junior Izzy Hackett came on in relief and shut the door. A lefty who transferred in this school year from California, Hackett pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the save, sending Pentucket to its sixth straight win with an 8-5 triumph.
“It was a great team win today,” said Pentucket coach Deb Smith. “Izzy Hackett, she’s a junior who moved here from California, she came in and pitched great today, and she can really hit the ball, too. Then defensively I thought we were outstanding. We made some great plays in the outfield, and then Kayla (Murphy) at short was awesome and she hit that huge home run.”
The Panthers (8-2) were ready to go early.
After Hackett ripped a two-run single up the middle and Ella Agocs drew a bases-loaded walk, Pentucket found itself leading 3-0 after the first inning. Kendra Griffin then sent a two-run single to center in the second that scored Mel LaCroix and Jocelyn Bickford, and in the third it was Murphy blasting a three-run shot to make it an 8-0 game.
Between the sophomores Bickford (3-for-4, 2 runs) and Murphy (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) in the 1-2 spot in the order, the Panthers present problems for their opponents right away.
“It’s so nice having those two at the top of the lineup,” said Smith. “It’s like right from the start of the game, they’re going to make the other team’s pitcher work hard. They work in tandem really well up there to lead us off.”
But Newburyport (4-4) wasn’t going to go away.
It started with one run in the fourth when Sophie LaVallee singled home Emma Keefe to get the Clippers on the board, then continued with three in the fifth on a wild pitch and two fielder’s choices. LaVallee then led off the sixth with a double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-5, and after Keira Dowell drew a walk, that’s when Hackett came on in relief of starter Molly LeBel. A fellow sophomore, LeBel was cruising and struck out eight through four innings, but the Clippers started to find a groove.
Hackett, however, provided a change of pace.
She retired the next three batters in order, then worked around a leadoff single in the seventh. Murphy made two nice plays at shortstop in the inning, and a popup to Nikki Mitchell at second base ended the game and sent the Panthers to their sixth straight win.
“You can’t spot a team eight runs,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. “The defense has been a little bit wonky, we thought we had it fixed the past couple of games but we’ll get back at it. Give (Pentucket) credit, their pitcher pitched well, and we were asleep the first couple of innings before we started hitting the ball better. But, give credit to (Pentucket). They’re well-coached. They’re a good, young team, and we’ll see them in a couple of weeks at our place.”
Pentucket 8, Newburyport 5
Newburyport (5): Nieve Morrissey cf 3-1-0, Cassidy Bolcome rf 3-1-1, Emily Meleedy p 3-0-1, Emma Keefe ss 4-1-0, Grace Habib c 4-0-0, Sophie LaVallee 2b 2-1-1, Keira Dowell lf 2-0-1, Madeline McLeod 3b 3-0-0, Ella Puleo 1b 3-1-1. Totals 27-5-5
Pentucket (8): Jocelyn Bickford 3b 4-2-3, Kayla Murphy ss 3-2-2, Nikki Mitchell 2b 4-0-0, Sydney Pichette 1b 3-1-2, Kendra Griffin cf 3-1-1, Ella Agocs c 3-0-0, Isabel Hackett dh/p 4-0-1, Mia Bartholomew lf 3-1-1, Mel LaCroix rf 2-1-0, Molly LeBel p 0-0-0. Totals 29-8-10
RBI: P — Murphy 3, Griffin 2, Hackett 2, Agocs; N — Meleedy, Keefe, Dowell
HR: P — Murphy
WP: LeBel; LP: Meleedy; S: Hackett
Newburyport (4-4): 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 — 5
Pentucket (8-2): 3 2 3 0 0 0 0 — 8
