When you're at the top, you have to be prepared to get everyone's best.
That's exactly what the Amesbury football team found out in traveling down to Lynnfield this weekend. High off a massive, emotional win on the road over previously-unbeaten North Reading a week prior, Amesbury got hit in the mouth and pushed to the absolute brink by the Pioneers Friday night.
Unfortunately for Amesbury, that adversity -- and an uncanny six turnovers -- were too much to overcome, as Lynnfield stunned the Cape Ann League, and the entire state in general, with a 27-14 victory. Speaking to Amesbury's rise to the Class of the CAL over the past couple of years, Lynnfield's postgame celebration was filled with hugs and Gatorade baths befitting of a knight that just slayed a dragon.
"We just had way too many turnovers," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "It was one of those things too, where you just felt it early on that things weren't going to go our way. When you're up at the top, you're going to get everybody's best, and massive credit to Lynnfield for playing a great game. You know, I thought we didn't have a good practice or walk-through on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we let the guys know that. So I think we learned a good lesson tonight."
Remarkably, despite the mountain of mistakes, Amesbury (5-1) was still in the game late.
Lynnfield (5-2) led 14-0 early in the second quarter before Amesbury -- which was averaging 36.0 points per game -- finally got on the board when Luke Arsenault connected with Andrew Baker for an 88-yard touchdown. Baker came away with an interception later in the quarter to give him team possession back, but a failed fourth-and-goal play in the final seconds of the half ensured Lynnfield held a 14-8 lead heading into the break.
Coming out, however, Amesbury took its only lead of the game when Nick Marden punched in the opening drive of the third quarter with a 2-yard rushing TD, followed by an Arsenault conversion. Amesbury stayed up 16-14 heading into the fourth, but Lynnfield reclaimed the lead early in the frame when sophomore QB Tyler Adamo hit Joseph Cucciniello on a 21-yard touchdown strike.
And that's when the turnovers started to plague Amesbury.
A fumble killed the ensuing drive, but even then the defense was able to stop the Pioneers at the goal line to get possession back with 5:32 left. But another crucial interception gave Lynnfield the ball back at the Amesbury 24-yard-line, and shortly after senior captain James Sharkey ran in a 1-yard TD to make it 27-14 with just under two minutes left.
"As crazy as it sounds, I think this is a good thing," said McQueen. "We're glad we got exposed now as opposed to in the playoffs. We have a couple of guys on the coaching staff, myself included at Exeter (N.H.) and Coach (Collin) Sullivan here at Amesbury, who won state championships as players, and something we all have in common was that we each had that one loss during the regular season. Talking with our guys on the bus, and even again in the locker room when we got back to school, I really do feel like we've got a team that can use this and be a lot better for it.
"It wasn't because of a lack of heart tonight. Our guys still played hard and gave effort, and that's something you love to see even on nights when it doesn't go your way."
Marden led Amesbury with 104 yards on 20 carries and the touchdown, and defensively Aiden Donovan had a team-high 8 tackles. Amesbury will end its regular season by hosting winless Pentucket Friday night.
Lynnfield 27, Amesbury 14
Amesbury (5-1): 0 8 6 0 — 14
Lynnfield (5-2): 8 6 0 13 — 27
Second Quarter
A — Andrew Baker 88 pass from Luke Arsenault (Nick Marden run)
Third Quarter
A — Marden 2 run (Arsenault run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (41-157): Nick Marden 20-104, Henry O'Neill 8-30, Luke Arsenault 9-12, Michael Sanchez 4-11
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 2-8-1, 123, Drew Scialdone 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: A — Andrew Baker 2-123
