HAVERHILL — For the first few days of Amesbury hockey tryouts back in early December, it probably would have helped both the coaches and the team if all of the players were wearing name tags.
Okay, maybe that would have been a little silly.
But, after not getting a chance to even have a season last year, there were a bunch of new faces that walked into the locker room that first day of practice. and being a co-op team with Whittier Tech, a lot of new friendships had to be made quickly if everything was going to work.
What even were the team’s expectations coming into the year?
Well, whatever they were, it’s safe to say that Amesbury has exceeded them. Despite falling to a talented North Reading team, 6-0, in Thursday’s regular season finale, Amesbury is still very much poised to make the state tournament when the pairings are released over the weekend.
And, when that eventuality does become reality, it will be the first tournament appearance for Amesbury since the 2013-14 season.
“We’ve been very satisfied,” said Amesbury coach Steve Costa. “We only had four varsity players returning at the beginning of the year, so everybody was basically new. and they fought hard this year. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Being a co-op team, when Whittier Tech cancelled its entire winter season due to the pandemic last year, the hockey team suffered as a casualty. Ethan Lintner, Ian Pelletier, Luke MacFarland and Thatcher Kezer saw extended varsity time as sophomores two years ago, but hadn’t really played much together since.
And the time off, plus integrating basically an entire new team into the rotation, hurt early.
Amesbury (6-10-2) lost its opener to Lynnfield, and subsequently fell early to teams like Haverhill, North Reading and Triton. But, midway through the season, the team found its stride during a 4-0-2 stretch that saw wins over Rockport (twice), Methuen and Pentucket and huge ties against Triton and Newburyport.
In fact, that tie against Newburyport was the first positive result against the Clippers in about a decade.
“They’ve just improved as a team throughout the year,” said Costa. “The young kids have really stepped up, and they’ve been showing a lot this year. Having only four kids going in, we really didn’t know what to expect. So, the young kids that we’ve had come up have really done a good job as far as filling in those roles. We only had two defensemen coming into the season, so we had forwards move to defense, and they’ve all done a great job.”
Before missing all of last season, Amesbury was coming off a five-year stretch where the program went a combined 21-66-6 while finishing in last place in the CAL for four years straight.
The team hasn’t magically turned into a juggernaut overnight, but the many positive steps its taken this winter has the program trending upwards. It’s second-place finish in the CAL Baker is also the program’s best league finish since that 2013-14 season.
Thursday afternoon, however, wasn’t Amesbury’s best day. Tyler Bartniski (30 saves) stood tall in net, but the Hornets (13-4-1) got back-to-back goals late in the first period, then added four more goals — two on the power play — over the course of the second and third. Pelletier, Brady Burnham, MacFarland, Cam Richard, Brody Marcotte and Matt Venturi created chances offensively for Amesbury, but North Reading goalie Sam Elliott denied every shot he faced.
“We’ve got to put more pucks on the net,” said Costa. “And it’s a long season for first-year guys, and we have a lot of first-year guys, so with it being a long season they’re a little burnt out. But I think going into the playoffs will be a second season for them, and they’ll hopefully get a second wind.”
Heading into this week, Amesbury was ranked No. 25 in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings.
No matter what ends up happening next week, though, simply making the playoffs after everything the program has been through is a feat worthy of celebration.
North Reading 6, Amesbury 0
Amesbury (6-10-2): 0 0 0 — 0
North Reading (13-4-1): 2 2 2 — 6
Saves: Tyler Bartniski 30
