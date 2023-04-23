Both Newburyport lacrosse programs have never been afraid to step out and schedule tough non-conference games to fill up the schedule.
After all, it’s ultimately that elite competition that makes you better.
And over the course of the last few days, both the Clippers boys and girls took on champions from border states and flexed their muscle.
When the boys team played Maine powerhouse Cape Elizabeth at James T. Stehlin stadium last year, things didn’t go all that well in what ended up being a 13-5 loss. But flash forward to Saturday, and Newburyport made the 80-minute drive up I-95 and came home with an 8-7 victory over the defending Class A Maine state champions.
“It was definitely a big confidence-booster,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. “We’ve been slowly getting there. We’ve been playing well in spurts, but haven’t put it together yet. We had a couple of bad stretches against Portsmouth (N.H.) a few days ago that cost us, and even agasint (Cape Elizabeth) we should have been up by more and sort of let them back in.
“But they’ve been working hard and getting better, and I think it’s definitely a win that gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
While it was certainly a team effort, Owen Kreuz wound up being the hero for Newburyport (5-3).
The Clippers led 5-2 at halftime and were in complete control for large stretches of the game, but were forced to watch as Cape Elizabeth came roaring back to score three goals in the closing minutes to tie it at 7-7. With 50 seconds left, though, Kreuz got to his spot and ripped a shot into the back of the net for the game-winner, sending the Clippers to a dramatic victory that could set the tone for the rest of the season.
A junior, Kreuz scored five of Newburyport’s eight goals on Saturday.
“We switched him to attack a couple of games ago, when he’s been a middie for us the past two-plus years,” said Wedge. “But he’s played attack the past three games, and I think it’s made the attack a lot more dynamic. It felt like we were missing a little something at attack, and even though he was one of our top middies, I have a lot of faith in our other middies to step up.”
Elsewhere, sophomore Sam Craig set the tone early with a goal to put the Clippers ahead, and top defensemen — and college commits — Will Gagnon (St. Lawrence) and Jack Hadden (Albany) worked in tandem to frustrate Cape Elizabeth’s top scorer all game. Zach McHugh and Oliver Pons had Newburyport’s other goals, and both Pons and Craig had two assists.
“Also need to credit our defensive-middies, Duncan Coir and Logan Jones,” said Wedge. “It’s a pretty unheralded position, but they’re as good as you can get.
Girls nearly double-up D2 N.H. champion Portsmouth
The Portsmouth girls lacrosse program had pretty much accomplished everything you can in New Hampshire Division 2.
After winning the Div. 2 state championship for the fifth consecutive time last spring, the program moved up to Division 1 this year to test its mettle against the state’s best. Which turned out to be a good move, as earlier this spring Portsmouth beat four-time defending Div. 1 champion Bishop Guertin, 16-11.
But Newburyport appears to be a different monster this season.
On Thursday, the Clippers almost doubled-up Portsmouth to the tune of an 11-6 victory. Both Olivia McDonald and Reese Bromby scored three goals, and Izzy Rosa and Lilly Pons each had two.
Portsmouth is led this year by Syracuse-bound senior Annie Parker, but Newburyport (6-0) held her in check on this particular day.
Rita Cahalane had the other Newburyport goal and Rosa added an assist, and in net junior Daily News All-Star Kate Keller made 10 saves. The Clippers then turned around and crushed a Mass. Division 1 opponent in Andover on Saturday, 17-4.
Newburyport 8, Cape Elizabeth 7
Goals: Owen Kreuz 5, Zach McHugh, Oliver Pons, Sam Craig
Assists: Pons 2, Craig 2, Jack Hadden, Colin Fuller
Newburyport (5-3): 5 3 — 8
Cape Elizabeth: 2 5 — 7
Newburyport 11, Portsmouth 6
Goals: Olivia McDonald 3, Reese Bromby 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Lilly Pons 2, Rita Cahalane
Assists: Rosa
Saves: Kate Keller 10
Records: Newburyport 5-0
