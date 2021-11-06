HAVERHILL -- All told, Saturday ended up being a great day for Che Condon and the Pentucket football team.
Starting with the most important, the senior wideout hauled in five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown to help Pentucket earn a hard-fought, 20-10, win against a Cape Ann League -- and Thanksgiving Day -- rival in Triton. And with that victory Saturday afternoon at Haverhill's Trinity Stadium, the Green and White are moving on to the quarterfinals of the Division 7 state tournament.
But Condon also widened his Mass. high school football knowledge and learned something during the win, too: Don't hurdle.
With No. 4 Pentucket (6-2) trying to put together a drive to go up two scores midway through the fourth quarter, Condon caught a pass from quarterback Chase Dwight across the middle and broke loose down the left sideline. All that stood in front of him and the end zone was one Triton safety, and at about the 5-yard-line Condon decided to go airborne as his way of getting a touchdown.
Unfortunately for the senior, you can't do that.
"I had no idea that was a penalty," laughed Condon. "I actually wanted to try it on the other side of the field too when Jared (Leonard) tackled me really low.
"But I just turned and saw the kid and I saw that it was just him alone, and I was like 'better go for the end zone.'"
Even though 15 yards were added to the end of the play, Condon's effort lit a fire on the Pentucket sideline. And four plays later, junior running back Johnny Igoe juked his way in from four yards out to make it a 20-10 game with 3:20 left.
Triton (3-5) would get two more drives after a turnover on downs followed by an ensuing Pentucket fumble. But the Vikings were never able to drive any deeper than the Green and White 43-yard-line.
"This is definitely a boost of confidence to take into next week," said Dwight, who had 167 yards through the air and another 32 on the ground. "We definitely feel good and we'll be ready."
A time and date has not yet been announced for the quarterfinal game as of Saturday night, but Pentucket knows that the opponent it will host will be No. 5 Old Rochester (6-2).
But Pentucket will have all week to prepare for that.
After Saturday, the Green and White were just happy to get past a gritty Triton team that left it all on the field.
Pentucket struck first when Condon got past a safety who had slipped and caught a wide-open 38-yard touchdown from Dwight on the game's first drive. But Triton responded behind junior back Nathan Miller and fellow junior quarterback Max Ciaramitaro. The two combined to rush seven times on their team's first possession, setting up kicker Eliot Lent to drill a 37-yard field goal.
Then in the second, Ciaramitaro hit Miller on a screen on a first-and-25 that ended up going 26 yards for a TD. And after scoring on its first possession, the next three Pentucket drives ended with two punts and an interception that kept it a 10-7 game at the half.
"We just needed some confidence," said Dwight of his team's halftime talk. "We just said we need to believe in our teammates and believe in ourselves. We practiced for this all week, and we knew that we could do it."
Coming out of the half, Pentucket turned to its calling card all season -- its defense.
The Green and White forced two punts and a fumble on Triton's first three possessions of the second half, and took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when freshman Luke Zavaski rumbled in to the end zone for a 4-yard score.
Then after Triton's final punt, Pentucket went on a 13-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Igoe's game-clinching score.
"I think it was a tough-fought win," said Condon. "We definitely wanted to put up more points tonight, but they had a really good defense. They fought really hard. I think, going into next game, we'll just take the momentum from this one and bring it there."
Triton will likely pick up a non-playoff game next week before the two teams will meet again in a few weeks on Thanksgiving.
But Pentucket is still in the hunt for a state title, and the team was certainly pleased to bounce back from last week's stinker at Amesbury in the regular-season finale.
"I think we were definitely frustrated because of that one," said Condon. "And we knew that that wasn't our team at all. That's not how we play. We had a bad game, Amesbury had an amazing game.
"But we just came out tonight and did our thing. I was confident that we were going to win."
Pentucket 20, Triton 10
Triton (3-5): 3 7 0 0 — 10
Pentucket (7-2): 7 0 0 13 — 20
First Quarter
P — Che Condon 38 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick), 6:20
T — Eliot Lent 37 field goal, 1:09
Second Quarter
T — Nathan Miller 26 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick), 5:41
Fourth Quarter
P — Luke Zavaski 4 run (Hartford kick), 11:55
P — Johnny Igoe 4 run (kick blocked), 3:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (35-133) Johnny Igoe 17-72, Chase Dwight 11-32, James Igoe 6-25, Luke Zavaski 1-4; TRITON (23-67) Nathan Miller 11-36, Max Ciaramitaro 12-31
PASSING: P — Dwight 11-16-1, 167; T — Ciaramitaro 15-24-1, 207
RECEIVING: P — Che Condon 5-106, Zavaski 3-28, Frank Majewski 2-26, Will Sutton 1-7; T -- Jared Leonard 4-75, Cole Piaseczynski 5-54, Miller 3-52, Arthur Stanley 2-15, Ethan Tate 1-11
